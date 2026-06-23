Clive Davis’s Controversies Have People Questioning His Legacy "So far I've seen people talk about Clive Davis's terrible treatment of Phyliss Hyman and Whitney Houston but man there's so much more." By Anna Quintana Published June 23 2026, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: X

It was announced that Clive Davis passed away at the age of 94 on June 22, 2026. It wasn't long before social media was flooded with tributes to the iconic record producer, who mentored some of the biggest names in music, including Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen.

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However, amid the words of praise were anecdotes of Clive's not-so-friendly side, prompting many to question how he should be remembered. With a string of controversies involving artists he managed, it's safe to say his legacy is complicated.

Clive Davis was called out by Phyllis Hyman before her death in 1995.

Clive and singer Phyllis Hyman had a very strained professional relationship, which began when her record label, Buddha Records, was acquired by Clive and Arista Records. They clashed over creative differences, and ultimately, Phyllis was fired after Clive signed another promising young singer, Whitney Houston.

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Source: Instagram

"Clive Davis taught me to never be afraid because I was terrorized by him," Phyllis said in an interview before her death. "Whether he meant to do it or not, I'll never know. But he sure taught me if you try to terrorize me again... we can't say that on public radio, what I may do to someone who tries to hurt me again in this business." Sadly, Phyllis suffered from bipolar disorder and depression for years and died by suicide on June 30, 1995.

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In 2012, Clive Davis was criticized for the way he handled Whitney Houston's death.

Most people know that Whitney Houston died after accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub. However, many people don't realize that her room was at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Clive's infamous pre-Grammy party takes place. Instead of canceling the party, Clive decided to host the event on the same day of her death.

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"I am personally devastated by the loss of someone who has meant so much to me for so many years. Whitney was so full of life. She was so looking forward to tonight even though she wasn't scheduled to perform," he said at the party just hours after her death. "Simply put, Whitney would have wanted the music to go on and her family asked that we carry on."

Fans did not agree with his decision, with many bringing it up on social media following his death. "Music Big Shot Clive Davis, who died recently, was the kind of man who hears one of his stars Whitney Houston has died, and did NOT even cancel his famous Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party, which was held at the SAME hotel," one person tweeted. Another added, "So far I've seen people talk about Clive Davis's terrible treatment of Phyliss Hyman and Whitney Houston but man there's so much more."

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Kelly Clarkson blasted Clive Davis following the release of his memoir.

After winning American Idol in 2002, Kelly Clarkson was signed to RCA Records, where she met Clive Davis. They also had their share of creative differences when it came to Kelly's third album, "My December." However, it wasn't until the release of his memoir, Soundtrack of My Life, in 2013 that Kelly shared her side of the story.

“I refuse to be bullied, and I just have to clear up his memory lapses and misinformation for myself and for my fans. It feels like a violation. Growing up is awesome because you learn you don’t have to cower to anyone – even Clive Davis," she wrote.

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Never forget when Kelly Clarkson went in on Clive Davis in 2013. Pretty much telling him, 'Keep my name out your f*cking mouth.' 🤣. https://t.co/iKLlDvbdST pic.twitter.com/GQAtRP4DT3 — Branden (@A3Branden) June 22, 2026