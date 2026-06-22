Clive Davis Was Married Twice Before Coming Out as Bisexual Clive is survived by his partner, Greg Schriefer. By Anna Quintana Published June 22 2026, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

In 2013, Clive Davis released his long-awaited memoir, The Soundtrack of My Life. Along with stories about his childhood and success in the music industry as a mentor to icons such as Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen, Clive also made a revelation about his sexuality.

Article continues below advertisement

"After my second marriage failed…I just found that I would open myself up to the possibility of a relationship based on the person and not on gender," he wrote. In a follow-up interview with Katie Couric, Clive added, "You don't have to be only one thing or another. I opened myself up to the possibility that I could have a relationship with a man as well as the two that I had with a woman." At the time of his death, he was survived by his partner, Greg Schriefer. Let's meet his two ex-wives.

Source: Instagram Clive Davis with his partner, Greg Schriefer, far right.

Article continues below advertisement

Clive Davis was married to Helen Cohen from 1956 to 1965.

Clive's first wife, Helen Cohen, gave birth to two of his four children, Fred and Lauren. They were married for nine years before breaking up in 1965. However, Clive wasted no time and married his second wife, opera singer Janet Adelberg, that same year.

Clive and Janet also had two kids together, Mitchell and Doug Davis. They were married for two decades before they divorced in 1985. Following that, both of his long-term relationships were with men.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Clive with his ex-wife, Janet, and their son Doug.

"For over 50 years I never had sex with a male," he said. "It wasn't repressed. I had very good sexual relationships with women," Clive explained to Nightline. He also explained in his memoir that while he kept his sexuality private, he was very open with his family and children.

Article continues below advertisement

"I thought it was private, number one, but i did immediately reveal it to the people who count; my children, i was totally open to my close friends, I just didn’t hold the sign up," he wrote.

Clive Davis died with his partner, Greg Schriefer, by his side at the age of 94.

In one of his most recent Instagram posts, Greg shared a photo at dinner with Clive and some friends. At the time of his death, Clive was in a relationship with Greg, a real estate agent and interior designer, at their mansion in Pound Ridge.

Article continues below advertisement

@elderordonez “News” Clive Davis, legendary music executive who signed Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston, has passed away at 94. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. In the video, he was seen attending Don Lemon’s wedding in New York in April 2024. (🎥) @elderordonez1 #clivedavis #music #newyork #yourpage #tiktok ♬ original sound - Elder Ordonez

"To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations," his family shared in a statement.