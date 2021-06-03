Duke University's "Winningest Coach of All Time" Coach K Is Retiring

Duke University's "Winningest Coach of All Time" Coach K Is RetiringBy Kori Williams
Jun. 3 2021, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
Mike Krzyzewski, better known by the name Coach K, is considered one of the best college basketball coaches of all time. Under his leadership, Duke University's men's basketball team has won five national championships, according to ESPN.
His name is a big deal not only to those at Duke but to people invested in college basketball as a whole. Now, the university has announced he's retiring after the 2021-2022 season.
With so much success behind him, Coach K has turned into somewhat of a household name. That kind of reputation comes with a lot of money. So what is Coach K's net worth? He's one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
What is Coach K's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Coach K is worth $45 million. Part of that is the mansion he lives in with his wife, Carol Marsh, in Durham, North Carolina. He reportedly bought the 7,638-square-foot home for $950,000 back in the late 1990s, and it's currently estimated to be worth $2 or $3 million today.
Coach K makes a base salary of $7 million from Duke, but with bonuses, he makes $9.7 million a year. He makes more than the president of Duke University.
But Coach K has also turned down some big deals. The Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and more have all reportedly offered millions to work with him, and he's turned them all down.
"My family and I view today as a celebration," Coach K said in a statement about his retirement. "Our time at both West Point and Duke has been beyond amazing, and we are thankful and honored to have led two college programs at world-class institutions for more than four decades. That, coupled with 11 unforgettable years as the United States National Team coach, has resulted in a remarkable journey."
When is Coach K's last game?
Coach K has been the head coach of Duke's basketball team for 41 seasons, so seeing him go won't be easy for anyone involved. According to the announcement about his retirement on Duke's blog, the date of his last game hasn't been announced. All that's been confirmed is that it will be the last game of the season in 2022.
Coach K, who's been dubbed "The Winningest Coach of All Time," has chosen Jon Scheyer as his successor. Jon has worked as Duke's associate head coach under Coach K since 2018. He even played under him from 2006 to 2010.
Jon will take over the head coach role beginning with the 2022-2023 season. Duke's blog post also calls him "one of the most respected assistant coaches in college basketball."
"This is absolutely humbling," Jon said. "Coach K has built the premier program in our sport thanks to his unwavering competitive edge, a tireless attention to detail, a family-first approach, and a remarkable compassion and care of his players, coaches, and staff. He has set a standard that every coach at every level should strive to achieve."