Coco Rebecca Edogamhe Takes Us to the Adriatic Coast in 'Summertime'

We have a new crush, and she is Italian. No, for once, we are not talking about our favorite Neapolitan drama My Brilliant Friend , but rather about about Summertime , Netflix's latest series set on the blue waves of the Adriatic Coast.

The series follows Summer, a 17-year-old girl, and the subject of this article, who hates summer, and dreams of getting away from her hometown but knows that she is the glue keeping her family together.

For newcomer Coco Rebecca Edogamhe, Summertime is her acting debut. In fact, she was chosen from over 2,000 people who attended the casting in Cesena, Cesenatico, Ravenna, and Rimini, according to Netflix's official press release.

