Fans Are Concerned About Country Star Cody Johnson After Health Update Is Cody facing a serious health issue? Let's dive into all the latest details of his condition. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 7 2025, 5:57 p.m. ET

Musicians often let their fans into their lives through their music. But outside of their songs, there are also other things happening behind the scenes that they are not privy to. Country star Cody Johnson surprised fans with a recent health update that had led to the future of his tour being in jeopardy.

Is Cody facing a serious health issue or is it something minor that will soon be resolved? Let’s dive into all the latest details of his condition.

What is Cody Johnson’s health status?

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, Cody Johnson announced via Instagram that he has cancelled the remaining dates of his current 2025 tour due to the need for “immediate surgery.” "It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year's concert performances will not be able to happen," Cody’s message began. "White battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my eardrum. The severity of the rupture means I must undergo immediate surgery."

"The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time," his message continued. "Without the surgery my downtime could be months. I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always."

Prior to news of the canceled shows, Cody was slated to tour to multiple cities throughout the U.S.

The last stops for his tour were: Pennsylvania, Alabama, Louisiana, Arizona, and Nevada for the remainder of the year. In the caption of his cancellation announcement, Cody didn’t share a timeframe for when or if the tour would resume, but instead wrote "Please stay tuned for an email from your ticket providers for further details."

In a 2024 interview, Cody shared the importance of giving his all at his concerts.

“My favorite athlete growing up was Michael Jordan, and he said, ‘Play every game like it’s your last game,’” he told American Songwriter. “I play every show like it’s my last show. Every time I get a microphone, every time I get a guitar, this is how I want to be remembered.” “It’s that important,” Cody continued. “This ain’t just a paycheck. This ain’t me just up there blowing through the motions or whatever. I don’t mail it in.”

He also shared with the outlet about a touching fan experience while at a meet-and-greet that brought him tears. “I had a lady in Australia, came to a meet and greet and she said the night that I was going to—I don’t if I should say this but—the night that I was going take my own life, I heard ‘Human’ and I decided not to,” Cody recalled to the outlet.

“I stood there with her and I cried,” he added. “And I thought, ‘You know what? Who cares about a No. 1 or a Platinum record?’ That’s real. That’s real music that went across the ocean and touched someone.”