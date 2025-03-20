What Is the Status of Randy Travis’s Health? Inside the Country Legend’s Medical Issues “Aphasia has taken a lot of Randy’s speech and of course the singing away,” his wife Mary Travis told 'Woman’s World' in 2023. By Danielle Jennings Published March 20 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Some celebrities prefer to keep the majority of their lives very private, including sensitive information that relates to their health — but country music legend Randy Travis has chosen the opposite route.

Randy has been open about his struggle and recovery from both congestive heart failure and a near-fatal stroke, which occurred back in 2013 and had severe lasting effects. He has also suffered additional serious health issues throughout the years.

What is the status of Randy Travis’s health?

While recovering from the stroke that nearly claimed his life, Randy was diagnosed with aphasia, the same condition that actor Bruce Willis also lives with. Speaking with Woman’s World in 2023, his wife Mary, explained his diagnosis. “Randy has aphasia from the stroke. One in three people that suffer from a stroke have aphasia, but we had no idea what it was,” she said.

“Aphasia has taken a lot of Randy’s speech and of course the singing away. ... I want people to understand that Randy understands everything, it’s just that he can’t communicate as effectively as he once did,” Mary added.

Despite the lingering effects of his stroke and aphasia, Randy has made progress. Per NBC News, the Grammy winner has relearned how to walk but uses a wheelchair for extended appearances. Although his speech is still limited due to aphasia and his wife helps him communicate in interviews, Randy is still able to sing albeit differently than before.

AI tools have assisted Randy with singing.

In a May 2024 interview with The Associated Press, Mary shared how technology helped her husband continue on with music despite his health struggles while recording “Where That Came From.” “All I ever wanted since the day of a stroke was to hear that voice again,” Mary said. “Randy, I remember watching him when he first heard the song after it was completed.”

“It was beautiful because at first, he was surprised, and then he was very pensive, and he was listening and studying. And then he put his head down and his eyes were a little watery. I think he went through every emotion there was, in those three minutes of just hearing his voice again,” she added.

How is Randy doing today?

So far, 2025 is shaping up to be a big one for the country star, evidenced by his recent appearance at NBC’s Opry 100: A Live Celebration on March 19. During the celebration, Randy revealed to fans that a biopic about his life, titled Forever and Ever, Amen! is currently in the works, which he executive-produced alongside his wife, NBC News reported.

In even bigger news, after years away, Randy announced that he will also embark on a 40-city tour this year. The More Life Tour will feature Randy joined with his original band and special guest vocalist James Dupré, according to the official tour announcement.