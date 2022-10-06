Cole Beasley Has Announced His Retirement to Shift Focus to His Family
After eleven years as an NFL receiver, primarily with the Dallas Cowboys, Cole Beasley has made an announcement about retiring from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2020, and he proved himself on the field countless times. Now that he's parting ways with the game, fans are curious to know about his personal life.
With all the drama surrounding Tom Brady, his retirement from the Buccaneers, his subsequent un-retirement, and his possible divorce, fans we can't help but wonder: Who is Cole's wife? Further, where does his net worth stand in the midst of his retirement? Why has he chosen to end his football career now?
Who is Cole Beasley's wife? Meet Kyrstin Beasley.
Cole has been married to his wife, Kyrstin Beasley, since 2014. Throughout the course of his noteworthy football career, he hasn’t been shy about sharing his affection for her on social media. Back in 2018, he posted a picture of her with a heartfelt, celebratory caption.
He wrote, “I wanna wish a very happy birthday to my wonderful bride and my very bestest friend in the whole entire universe. I love you more than anything in the world ... well, except for our boys 'cause I love them the same. Lol ... Please don’t ever feel like you’re getting old, baby, because you will never get old to me."
According to Players GF, the couple shares three children together. Ace was born in 2014, Everett was born in 2018, and Jovie Carter was born in 2019. In August 2022, Cole shared a series of beach pics with his wife and kids to document some of their happy memories. In the pics, the family is seen playing in the sand, burying each other, and smiling wide. He added a caption that said, "I love doing life with you!"
What is Cole Beasley's current net worth, and why did he decide to retire?
Cole's football career has helped him build up his impressive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is currently worth $14 million. That’s a great cushion of money to sit back on for a solid retirement.
According to ESPN, Cole's choice to end his football career is all about shifting his focus to his family.
Joel Turner explained, “He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons, and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband … He doesn't want to be separated from them anymore. He loves his wife and kids and wants to be with them."
Ironically, fellow Buccaneer Tom Brady and his wife Gisele are in the middle of a potential divorce after Tom decided to continue playing football instead of retiring to focus on her and their kids.