Cole Walliser Addresses JLo Seemingly Ignoring Him on the Red Carpet in “Rude” Moment

While Jennifer Lopez is a megastar, the one and only Jenny from the Block hasn't gotten where she is without controversy. The multitalented star has found herself in the news for multiple reasons, from her high-profile relationships, breakups, and much more. However, in January 2026, one of JLo's scandals had to do with her character and how she treats the "little people."

During her appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes, JLo was accused of being rude to E!'s Glambot director, Cole Walliser. Here's the scoop on the proposed beef.

JLo reportedly ignored GlamBot director Cole Walliser at the 2026 Golden Globes.

For those uninitiated, E! typically has a Glambot during each award show ceremony. The machine allows celebrities to show a 360-degree view of what they're wearing for the ceremony. During the red carpet event, JLo attended the red carpet in a mermaid-style sheer dress with decals all over. As she walked to pose with the Glambot, Cole stood next to her and gave her directions on how to pose and where to make her turns. In the clip, he talks to JLo as she appears to be more focused on getting her best pose.

While Cole seemed to be fine with his interaction with the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer, those who saw it online were appalled by how he was ignored by her. The clip from their one-sided conversation quickly made its rounds on social media platforms like TikTok, with many of JLo's non-fans calling out her behavior. "She didn’t even acknowledge his existence," one commenter shared. "How she gonna use YOUR glambot and be rude?" another asked.

Cole Walliser defended JLo in a response video.

Although some of JLo's harshest critics enjoy calling her out for just about anything, many of them surprisingly didn't think she did anything wrong. As the video continued circulating, many online users pointed out that she acknowledged Cole on her way to posing for the Glambot and, though she seemed focused on getting the shot she wanted, didn't seem to be rude.

"I did not see her being rude. Social media loves to stir the pot," one TikTok user said. "She was not rude. She did exactly what he asked and she moved on for others behind her. D--n give her a break," another shared. "She responded but wasn't wearing a mic," a third user explained. "That's all. I don't see anything wrong here. She moving along."

After seeing the discourse, Cole responded to the JLo controversy in a follow-up TikTok. In the video, he explained there was more to the interaction that fans saw and confirmed he wasn't offended by the Kiss of the Spider Woman star's actions. "There was a person outside of J.Lo in that conversation, and that person was me," Cole said, adding that JLo, nor any celebrity, was forced to use the Glambot.

"I didn’t take it personally, it didn’t feel rude in that moment," he continued. "There's a couple things that added to the fuel of this idea. One, she’s just down to business, the carpet was closed, she’s ready to go inside, she knew what she was going to do when she got into the position and I think it was just, like, unfortunate that the position was facing away from me ... That moment didn’t feel rude."