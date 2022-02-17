College Professor Angry Panda Express Managers Make More Than Him, Sparks TikTok Debate

That being said, higher learning institutions still charge their students a lot of money to attend, and there are throngs of different think pieces, articles, and bits of commentary about the nature of college as a business. So if schools are making money, then why not share the wealth with the professors who staff them?

That appears to be the point of contention from a professor who's now getting dragged by TikTok after pointing out Panda Express General Managers make more than he does.