Collin Gosselin Alleges Mom Kate "Zip-Tied" Him in the Basement "She had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me." By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 11 2024, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@collingosselin1

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of physical and emotional abuse. The TLC reality show Jon and Kate Plus 8 was a hit in the early 2000s, showing the daily life of Jon and Kate Gosselin as they raised eight children. But behind the scenes of the reality show, things were much darker. After the pair divorced in 2009, Kate was granted full custody of their kids, but in a new interview with Collin, he alleges he was physically and mentally abused by his mother.

Speaking to The Sun, Collin claimed he was zip-tied by his mother and locked in a basement, as well as wrongfully diagnosed with behavioral and psychiatric conditions. Kate's lawyer denies that she did anything to "intentionally harm" Collin, saying "she did what she did to protect herself and her family" from Collin's allegedly "troubled behavior."

Source: Instagram/@jongosselin1 Hannah Gosselin, Jon Gosselin, and Collin Gosselin at Hannah and Collin's high school graduation.

Collin Gosselin claims Kate zip-tied him in the basement when he was a child.

In the interview, Collin opened up about the emotional and physical abuse he claims to have received from Kate, alleging that he was "100 percent treated differently" from his siblings. "I just remember being isolated from my siblings and constantly taking the fall for her emotions or the tough things going on in her life," he told the outlet. "I just remember being a scapegoat and always taking the brute end of things."

He described a room in the basement with cameras set up in it that was "bolt-locked from the outside," which he claims to have spent "most of the day" in. "It was like a containment room, literally, and it had a mattress on the floor and that's how I lived. And I was there, you know, most of the day because I didn't go to school after a certain point," Collin shared.

