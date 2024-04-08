Home > Television > Reality TV Where Is Kate Gosselin Now? The Mom-of-Eight Lives a Quiet Life in North Carolina Kate Gosselin from TLC's 'Kate Plus 8' has since moved from Pennsylvania to start a new life in North Carolina. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 8 2024, Published 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Kate Gosselin (née Kreider) and ex-husband Jon Gosselin rose to fame when their hit TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, premiered in 2007. The show followed them as they raised their twins and sextuplets in Pennsylvania.

But in 2009, Jon and Kate divorced, and the show was later renamed Kate Plus 8. Kate and her kids continued to share their lives with the world until 2017. From there, Kate made appearances on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Apprentice. In 2019, she headlined a new series, Kate Plus Date, which ran for one season. In Jan. 2023, she made an appearance on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and that's the last we've seen of Kate.

So, what has the former reality TV guru been up to since? Here's what we know about Kate now.

Where is Kate Gosselin now?

Kate is believed to live alone in North Carolina after the four sextuplets in her care, Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel, moved away for college, per The Sun. Kate made a move from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2022. According to an insider, her twins Mady and Cara, are working in New York after graduating from their college. Also, the source told the outlet: “Kate hasn’t had a job other than reality TV for 17 years. It is very clear that Kate has no interest in living a normal life and having a real job."

She is believed to have an active nursing license in North Carolina that expires in 2025, though it does not appear she works in the medical field today. Kate was most recently spotted in January 2024 walking her dog near her North Carolina home. Kate was bundled up in gray sweatpants, a black puffer jacket, and a beanie with gloves as she made her way around Lake Norman, per FOX.

Kate Gosselin has an estranged relationship with her son Colin.

Following Kate and John's divorce in 2009, Kate was granted full custody of their eight children. Hannah and Collin Gosselin live with their father, Jon Gosselin. But in 2018, Jon was awarded sole custody of their son Collin Gosselin, then 14, after he returned from a program for children with special needs that Kate had sent him to at Fairmount Behavioral Health Institute. Their daughter Hannah also decided she wanted to live with her father. Jon is still believed to be estranged from his other six children.

In 2016, Kate revealed that she had sent Collin to a residential program for kids with special needs, telling People, that the program was "helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be." At the time, she did not reveal any specific diagnosis. Collin and Jon were not too thrilled with Kate for sending him away.

"Kate institutionalized him without a diagnosis and then created a diagnosis,” Jon claimed in 2019 while appearing on the Dr. Oz show. "He did not need to be in an institution. Just because he was a difficult child did not mean he needed to be sent away against my will, against my rights. I did not know where he went. It took me two and a half years to find him. It took me another year to get him out."

In July 2023, Collin appeared on VICE TV’s series "Dark Side of the 2000s," where he spoke about his time being institutionalized. “Being in an institution really took a toll on me mentally,” Colin said. “It was a really dark place. You know, all I had was myself. I didn’t have anybody else. You know, I had no support system. I was confused. I was lost."

Following Collin's claims, Kate issued a statement on Instagram refuting his claims and noting that Collin had "multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years." She explained that he was placed in an institution "for the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters, and for his own well-being." Despite not seeing him in years, Kate wrote, "unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help."

Following Kate's statements, Jon's ex-girlfriend Colleen Conrad, who had spent a lot of time with Collin, defended him. "I recently learned of derogatory statements made about Collin Gosselin and felt compelled to defend him. These statements were made by family members who have been estranged from his life since he was 12. Collin is not only someone I love dearly but has also been a significant figure in my family’s life. He is currently at boot camp for the Marines and he’s unable to defend himself," she wrote in an Instagram post.

