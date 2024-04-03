Home > Television > Reality TV Meet the Renowned Surgeons Featured on TLC's Medical Transformation Series 'Take My Tumor' Dr. Dalal, Dr. Cohen, and Dr. Osborne are taking on some of the most challenging surgeries of their career in TLC's 'Take My Tumor.' By Kelly Corbett Apr. 3 2024, Published 4:33 p.m. ET Source: TLC

TLC's latest medical transformation series, Take My Tumor, focuses on the lives of patients living with problematic tumors that have drastically altered their lives. Think: A man with a tumor rapidly growing out of his neck and a woman covered in over a thousand tiny tumors on her body. As noted in the show's trailer, about one to five percent of the population develop soft tissue tumors, and by definition, a tumor means a growth, and some of these tumors have become so large and painful for patients that it's made them afraid to go out in public.

Real patients who will appear on Season 1 of TLC's 'Take My Tumor'

In each episode, a new patient meets with the show's three resident surgeons, Dr. Kimberly Moore Dalal, Dr. Jason Cohen, and Dr. Ryan F. Osborne, who will tackle their surgery, but it won't be easy, and oftentimes these patients' lives are on the line. The series premiered on TLC on April 3. So, who are the medical experts? Here's everything we know.

Dr. Kimberly Moore Dalal

Dr. Kimberly Moore Dalal

Dr. Kimberly Moore Dalal is a fellowship-trained surgical oncologist at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Burlingame, California, and has been in practice for over 20 years and previously worked as a surgeon in the armed forces. She graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. in Biology and then got her doctorate from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. In 2019, she gave a TED Talk about women in surgery. In the comment section of the video, a former patient of Dr. Dalal praised her for her work, writing: "She is truly an incredibly passionate and caring person and you know that from the moment you meet her."

Dr. Jason Cohen

Dr. Jason Seth Cohen

Dr. Jason Cohen is the founder of The Surgery Group of Los Angeles and Co-Director of The Breast Center at the Surgery Group of Los Angeles. He is a leading expert in the surgical treatment of the thyroid and parathyroid glands. "I'm cautious, but I'm confident, and I've had, fortunately, some amazing outcomes," he said in the trailer.

Dr. Ryan F. Osborne

Dr. Ryan F. Osborne