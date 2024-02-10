Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL What Gatorade Color Are You Rooting for at Super Bowl LVIII? Odds Explained By Brandon Wetherbee Feb. 10 2024, Published 4:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off for the second time in four years at Super Bowl LVIII. The winner is not predetermined but the Gatorade color for each team might be. The "Gatorade Shower," or "Gatorade Bath" by people who don't know how bathing works, is about half the age of the Super Bowl.

It has become a standard, post-big-game victory celebration started by New York Giants player Jim Burt in 1984. Regularly practiced for over 20 years at the Big Game, the dumping of colorful liquid on the winning team’s head coach is typically the last prop bet of the night for most gamblers. So, what color will be used at the 2024 Super Bowl? Let's take a look at past games, plus current Vegas odds.

Colors of Gatorade in past Super Bowls:

Source: Getty Images Harry Carson of the New York Giants splashes a bucket of Gatorade over the head of Head coach Bill Parcells at Super in 1987.

According to The Athletic, guessing the color of the Gatorade poured over the winning coach's head is one of the most popular prop bets. The good people at Oddsshark have done a fine job tracking the history of Gatorade Showers at Super Bowls. There’s been one nearly every year since Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

Orange is in the lead with the most appearances at five, clear and blue are tied at four, and yellow and purple have three. Three Patriots victories and the Ravens 2013 victory were dry celebrations.

So, what color was the Gatorade in the 2020 Super Bowl?

Source: Getty Images Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs receives a Gatorade shower in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

When the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in 2020 at Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs' Gatorade was orange. So, if you think the Chiefs are going to become repeat champs and keep their tradition of orange Gatorade when playing the 49ers, orange is an obvious choice.

What color was the Gatorade in Super Bowl 2023?

Source: Getty Images

Well, this makes things a bit more confusing. The Chiefs used purple Gatorade in their 2023 Super Bowl victory shower. It had longshot +1000 odds before the big game. Maybe whoever supplies the Chiefs' Gatorade also likes to make some extra money on very popular prop bets?

What color Gatorade will be used at Super Bowl 2024?

Depends on who you think is going to win. If you’re with the Chiefs, every color is on the table. They’ve been in a lot of big games and aren’t loyal to any one flavor of Gatorade. If you’re with the 49ers, things may be a bit clearer. Pun intended.

Vegas odds Gatorade color

One of the most popular and fun prop bets for Super Bowl betting, choosing the color of Gatorade is almost entirely a shot in the dark. For completely unknown reasons, there are different odds on different sports books.

As of this writing the DraftKings odds are: Purple +250 Red +275 Yellow/Green +300 Orange +300 Blue +350 Clear +1000 No Gatorade Bath +1600

Nobody:



Me and my friends at the bar: "What do you think the Gatorade color will be after the Super Bowl?" pic.twitter.com/zM5KGHxYjl — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 10, 2024

As of this writing the FanDuel odds are: Orange +240 Yellow/Lime or Green +380 Purple +380 Blue +430 Red/Pink +490 Water/Clear +1000

Though historically not a great bet, you’re kinda getting two for the price of one if you go with yellow/green. Another smart bet, as smart as you can be in betting something seemingly arbitrary, is water/clear. Earlier this week 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said orange is his favorite Gatorade color. He’s also claimed that he doesn’t drink Gatorade and prefers water on game day.