Colt Gray Now: What’s Happening in the Apalachee High School Shooting Case? Interest in Colt Gray now centers on what happens next in the Georgia school shooting case and the legal proceedings ahead. By Amy Coleman Published March 4 2026, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The name Colt Gray has remained closely tied to the tragic events at Apalachee High School in Georgia. As the legal process surrounding the case continues, many people searching for information want to understand where things stand and what developments have happened in court.

The case has drawn widespread attention not only because of the shooting itself but also because of the legal actions taken against Gray’s father. With new developments in the courts, interest in Colt Gray now often centers on what the teenager faces legally and how the broader case is unfolding. Here's what we know.

What's happening with Colt Gray now in the Apalachee High School shooting case?

According to 11Alive, Colt Gray was 14 years old when authorities say he carried out the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Ga. The attack left four people dead, including two students and two teachers, and several oters were injured.

Prosecutors filed multiple charges against him in connection with the shooting, including murder counts. Authorities also announced that he would be prosecuted as an adult because of the severity of the allegations. Because of the scale of the tragedy, the case quickly became one of the most widely discussed criminal investigations in Georgia. Much of the public attention surrounding Colt focuses on how the court system will handle the charges and what happens next in the legal process.

The tiktok of Colt Gray has been scrubbed, but here are some of the posts and reposts he made before Apalachee HS shooting.



{If searching for "Colt Gray" on 𝕏, use quotation marks around name to get results}#ColtGray #ColtGrey #ApalacheeHS



Prayers for all involved. pic.twitter.com/DohTpbJ2Lx — GabrielsFire {✞} (@gabrielhaynes) September 5, 2024 Source: X/@gabrielhaynes

Colt faces 55 counts in the school shooting and is among the youngest murder defendants in recent Georgia history. But, the case is complicated, with his father also being charged as well.

Colt's father’s actions became a major focus of the investigation.

The investigation expanded beyond the teenager himself. Prosecutors also brought charges against his father, Colin Gray, arguing that he allowed his son access to the firearm used in the attack despite warning signs about his behavior. According to NBC News, on March 3, 2026, a Georgia jury found Colin guilty of all 29 charges, including second-degree murder and cruelty towards children in connection with the shooting.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that the father bore responsibility for giving his son access to the rifle used in the attack. The verdict drew national attention because cases holding parents criminally responsible for a child’s actions in a school shooting are relatively rare. For many observers following the story, developments involving the father have shaped much of the conversation about Colt's future.

BREAKING: Colin Gray was found GUILTY on all 29 charges against him. Gray bought the gun his son, Colt Gray, allegedly used in the Apalachee High School shooting that killed four people. Colin Gray showed no emotion when the verdict was read. pic.twitter.com/ax3Mg04hgE — Court TV (@CourtTV) March 3, 2026 Source: X/@CourtTV

While the trial involving Colin has already resulted in a conviction, the criminal case against Colt is continuing through the legal system. Prosecutors are pursuing numerous charges related to the shooting. For people searching for updates about Colt at the time of this writing, the key point is that the case remains active and the legal process surrounding the charges is still unfolding.