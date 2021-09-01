The 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award Finalists Will Make Your Day

If there's one thing the internet does well, it's adorable animal photos. While many of us love to share candid shots of our own beloved pets, professional photographers can easily put us to shame. And thanks to the finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, we get to see the best of the best.

While last year's competition featured some pretty great photos, this year's finalists might be even better. Here are some of our favorite 2021 finalist photos that will put a huge smile on your face. And don't forget that you can head to the awards' website to cast your vote for the photo that you want to win first place.

Source: © Anita Ross / comedywildlifephoto.com

Is this guy drunk, hungover, or just sleepy? We may never know. But we do know that we've all looked like this at one point or another in our lives and are consequently in no place to judge this owl.

Source: © Carol Taylor / comedywildlifephoto.com

"I swear! The guy that stole your food went that way!" At least, that's the conversation we imagine these two are having. Maybe it's a heated debate over a mate. Maybe one is helping the other not get lost. The possibilities are endless with this photo.

Source: © Chee Kee Teo / comedywildlifephoto.com

We've all been here before: Our alarm went off, we wanted to sleep in, but mom would not let that happen. Now, she's kicking us out the door just in time to catch the bus. Who knew that otters could be so relatable?

Source: © Clemence Guinard / comedywildlifephoto.com

For all we know, this monkey could be an undiscovered opera singer. If not, this has got to be the biggest yawn of all time. There could be bugs flying in and out of its mouth and the monkey would never know.

Source: © Dikky Oesin / comedywildlifephoto.com

So, we know this isn't the Geico gecko, but this frog could be its cousin, right? They both have adorable smiles. Perhaps this frog likes destroying cars, and could team up with the Geico gecko to bring the insurance company more business... We think it's a great idea, where every little creature wins.

Source: © Edwin Smits / comedywildlifephoto.com

We all know someone who video chats like this. For whatever reason, the phone is at a weird angle and you can basically see up their nose. Why they do that, we have no idea. And when you call them out on it, they never know what you're talking about.

Source: © Martina Novotna / comedywildlifephoto.com

This seal must have heard the best joke of all time because its grin is too precious! Share it with us, we want to hear the joke, too! Hopefully, this seal's smile can brighten your day or at least inspire you to have a good laugh of your own.

Source: © Jakub Hodáñ / comedywildlifephoto.com

Wildlife activists will love this one. This treehugger (and kisser!) is holding on to this tree like it will never let go, and we're sure all the other trees around it are jealous.

Source: © Jan Piecha / comedywildlifephoto.com

Are we back in middle school? Because this photo is sending us. Are these raccoons debating whether we can sit at their lunch table? Who knows what they're saying, but whatever it is, it's giving "We're too cool to be here" vibes.

Source: © John Speirs / comedywildlifephoto.com

In case you didn't know, this is exactly what it feels like to live in NYC. No matter where you go, no matter what time of the year, there's always something ready to smack you in the face. If it's a leaf, then that's a sure indication that summer is over.

Source: © Ken Jensen / comedywildlifephoto.com

We want to say no animals were harmed in the making of this post, but given this photo, we're no longer sure. This monkey looks like it's in a lot of pain! Hopefully, our little buddy is OK.