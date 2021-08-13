The Geico Gecko Actor Said He Was Fired Over a Pay Dispute, but Is He Still the Voice Today?

Though there seems to be some conflicting information online (more on that later!), it appears that actor Jake Wood — who reportedly took on the voice of the Geico mascot in the mid 2000s, after several actors before him — is likely still voicing the gecko we know and love today.

Jake is British, which we can hear in the gecko's accent. He's had a steady acting career since the 1980s and has appeared on tons of TV shows.