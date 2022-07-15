Constance Wu Clarifies ‘Fresh off the Boat’ Tweets After Returning to Social Media

Forging a "dream" Hollywood career requires a hell of a lot of hustle, a little bit of luck, and being in the right place at the right time.

A lot of people tend to bypass that first part, thinking that all they need are "connections" to make it. But landing a feature film role or a recurring part on a TV show is a huge win. And if you happen to get cast on a show that lasts multiple seasons like Fresh off the Boat, that's a mega win.

Back in 2019, Constance Wu tweeted about the series' renewal, and that's when crap hit the fan.