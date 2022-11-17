New Coors Light Fingernail Polish Changes Color Based on Your Drink's Temp

There's a lot to get excited about if you're a diehard Coors Light beer lover. Before taking a giant swig of beer, you might be concerned about whether or not it's cold enough.

Most people have experienced that unpleasant moment after drinking some beer and tasting its warmth in their mouth. You can always touch the side of your beer bottle or glass to check the temperature. You can even stick your finger in to test the status of coldness.