Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “You’ll Beat That” — Woman Shocked After Cop Pulls Her Over for Going 41 Mph in a 40 Mph Zone "I had that happen to me too." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 16 2024, Published 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ashtonhanderson

TikToker Ashton Anderson (@ashtonhanderson) uploaded a viral clip where she details the confusion she experienced during a traffic stop where a police officer informed her that he was giving her a ticket for speeding one single mile over the speed limit.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was driving, going the speed limit, and I saw a cop doing radar," Ashton says at the start of her video. She says she initially "didn't think anything of it," until she "stopped at a stoplight." Two other cars were behind her at the light, and she could see the police officer's lights on and hear the sirens going off.

Instantly, she thought that the cop was pulling over one of the other cars behind her, but it soon became evident that the officer was indeed ringing the alarm for her. "I have my windows up, my radio on, all of a sudden I hear over the loudspeaker, 'White GMC Terrain, White GMC Terrain' which is what I drive, and he was screaming."

Article continues below advertisement

Unsure as to what she could have done to warrant such a passionate response from the police officer, "And so I put my window down and like look out the window at him, like behind me, and I'm like, 'Yes?' He's like 'Pull over! Pull over,' so I'm like, 'OK.'" She intones her frustration over the exchange, indicating that she couldn't move her car at that moment because the light was red.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton does admit that she was texting and says that she believes this is probably why she was ultimately pulled over: "So we have to wait for the light to turn green, whatever. I go, I pull over in the next parking lot and he gets out and he comes back to my car and I'm thinking, OK, I was texting so he probably, that's what I'm getting pulled over for."

However, after the officer approached her vehicle and began talking to her, she realized that was stopped for an entirely different reason: "He said, 'You were speeding.' I said, 'I was?' He said yes."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ashtonhanderson

Genuinely confused by what the officer said, Ashton replies incredulously, asking, "I was?" to which the cop informs her that she indeed was going 41 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. She added that she lives in Memphis, Tenn., calling it "one of the most dangerous cities in the world."

Article continues below advertisement

She thinks that the police officer might have used his time better than pulling her over for going a single mile above the speed limit: "This cop at 6 p.m. on a Tuesday pulled me over, used his loudspeaker to yell at me, like, screamed at me, pointed at me, 'Pull over! Pull over!' for going I mean like, I have the ticket right here," she says, holding the ticket up to the camera lens.

She shows the ticket to indicate she was indeed pulled over for going a single mile over the speed limit. "But you can see right there, 41 in a 40. I am flabbergasted. Like maybe if you have just given me the ticket, OK, I'll take the ticket, but screaming at me, screaming at me over the loudspeaker and pointing at me to pull over, pull over like I was running, I was sitting still, I was at a red light, I wasn't moving," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ashtonhanderson

The TikToker continued, "I'm ... what?" before the video ultimately cuts out. If Ashton wanted to contest the ticket, based on the information presented on this Attorney's website, then there could be a good chance she could make a fairly strong case.

Article continues below advertisement

She could ask to see if the radar gun was properly calibrated and argue that it's possible that she was within the legal maximum driving speed limit. It was a suggestion that several TikTok users made to Ashton so that she could potentially get out of having to pay the fine associated with her ticket.

Source: TikTok | @ashtonhanderson

Article continues below advertisement

There were others who stated that they've been in situations where they've successfully argued against the speeding tickets they received from officers who slapped them with a speeding violation that was close to the legal limit.

Like one person who remarked: "This happened to me years ago. Mine was for 38 in a 35 and the judge not only yelled and embarrassed the cop but made the cop apologize to me in court in front of everyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Another user on the application seemed shocked that the police officer even stopped her for simply only going one mile above the limit: "most places won't even stop you for over five."

Source: TikTok | @ashtonhanderson