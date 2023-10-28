Home > Viral News > Trending “What Not to Do During a Traffic Stop” — Driver Has Meltdown Over $10 Seat Belt Ticket A pair of police officers uploaded body camera footage of a man tearing up cash as he protested payment for a $10 seat belt ticket. By Mustafa Gatollari Oct. 28 2023, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thebodycamhub

A driver's freak out over a $10 seat belt ticket, which was captured and uploaded to the @bodycamhub TikTok account showed a man who peeved that he was being pulled over for the infraction that he ended up breaking his own belongings and ripping cash from his wallet in front of the officers who stopped him.

The video begins with a text overlay that reads: "What NOT to do during a traffic stop" as the police officer approaches the stopped car on the side of the road. The cop informs the driver that he was stopped because he didn't have his seat belt on, to which the man behind the wheel pulls his belt forward to show that he indeed had it on.

However, the cop rejects his turn of events, informing him that they know he started putting the seat belt on until only after he was being pulled over. "I watched you put it on, we're not gonna argue about a $10 seat belt ticket..."

The driver continues to contend that he was wearing his seat belt, but the police officer doesn't seem too concerned with attempting to discuss the matter with him any further and asks for the man's driver's license and insurance information.

"You're gonna make this more difficult than it has to be," the cop says as the man continues to delay getting out his driver's license and insurance information for the cop.

The man asks the cops if they're planning on killing him, to which they tell him that they're not going to kill him and that the only thing they need to see are his driver's license and insurance information, but the man keeps tugging at his seat belt and doesn't procure the requested documentation to the officers.

The driver then becomes belligerent: he takes his sunglasses off of his head and snaps them in half, seemingly putting the blame on the officers for their destruction, claiming that they caused $150. He then takes a wad full of cash out of his wallet and welcomes the cops to take all of the money he has in his wallet.

"You're acting like a child sir," one of the officers in the video states as the man continues to wig out inside of the vehicle. A woman seated next to him tries handing the officers the insurance card, but the man appears to take it from her and tear it up, along with several dollar bills he's pulled out of his wallet.

At this point in the video the officer recording the interaction asks the man if he's under the influence of any alcohol or drugs, but the man doesn't appear to be acknowledging what the officer is saying, and he continues to rip up cards and various items from his wallet, including what the video intones at one point which is his social security card.

Finally, the woman seated next to him grabs his driver's license to hand over to the authorities, one of them takes the card and walks back to the squad car, while another stays to keep an eye on the man who continues to freak out. "Take my money, look I have my seat belt on take my f------ money," the man angrily says, demonstrating that he indeed had his seat belt on the entire time.

"You can't ever enjoy life anymore around here without being harassed or something," the man says, not giving up that he had his seat belt on when he was pulled over as he launched into another tirade about the injustice of being pulled over, and that he knows his seat belt was on because he could see it and even "taste it."

"You're being irrational," the officer recording his breakdown says. "It's upsetting to me," the man says. "Upsetting to you that you drove past me and I see that —" "That's a crock of b-----, don't give me that," the man said, intoning that the police officers decided to pull him over for a minor infraction he wasn't guilty of.

Back in the squad car, one of the police officers expressed their shock in the manner in which the person was acting: "He's tearing up cash in his car.

When the video cuts back to the passenger on the road, he continued to contest that his seat belt was on, further accusing the officers of using their position of power to get one over on him.

