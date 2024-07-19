Home > Human Interest Corey Comperatore's Firefighter Uniform Was at the RNC but His Name Was Misspelled This was a mistake made by the manufacturer several years ago. Corey never fixed it. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 19 2024, Published 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One of the more devastating stories to come out of the Trump assassination attempt was the death of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who died while shielding his family from the gunshots. During the 2024 Republican National Convention, Comperatore's sacrifice was honored when his turnout gear was propped up on stage but something was off.

It didn't take long for people on social media to notice an apparent error. Why was Corey Comperatore's name misspelled on his jacket? Here's what we know.

Why was Corey Comperatore's name misspelled on his jacket

As Trump walked out onto the RNC stage and stood next to Comperatore's turnout gear, he placed both hands on the shoulders and even kissed the helmet. And while that is certainly strange, it was made more awkward by the fact that the firefighter's last name was missing the letter A in front of the T.

Social media lit up, with everyone falling all over themselves in an effort to point out this mistake. Folks quick to blame Trump and the RNC, but it turns out the name on his jacket was always spelled wrong. Twitter user Aaron Newborn shared a photo of Comperatore's jacket hanging outside his firestation, writing, "Actually ... that is his real coat. His last name wouldn’t fit on the coat, so he had the A removed to make it fit."