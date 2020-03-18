Social Distancing Calls for Ordering In, so These Restaurants Are Offering Free Delivery

Social Distancing Calls for Ordering In, so These Restaurants Are Offering Free DeliveryBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Although self-isolation is an undeniably solid time to tackle that recipe you never have time to make, sometimes a lot of social distancing calls for ordering in. And really, just because you're quarantining doesn't mean you shouldn't get to eat your favorite foods! Luckily, a number of restaurants are offering free delivery because of the coronavirus pandemic, so definitely check out where you should order from tonight.
Free Chipotle delivery
Self-isolating doesn't mean you have to miss out on your burrito bowl fix. The beloved fast-casual Mexican chain is offering free delivery on all orders from March 15 through March 31 to curb anxieties regarding COVID-19. Per a press release, all orders will also feature a tamper evident packaging seal to reassure customers that nothing has been tampered with. And those ordering online or through the app will be allowed to leave special delivery instructions, such as leaving the package on the door, to limit contact.
Free KFC delivery
At this point, all KFC restaurant locations nationwide are only open drive-thru, carry-out, pickup and to-go orders, according to a press release, so that means you aren't limited to a chicken-less life in solitude. According to a press release, the chain will be offering free delivery across the U.S. through April 26, as long as the order is placed directly through the KFC website, via Grubhub or on Seamless.
Free Tijuana Flats delivery
Fun quarantine suggestion: a game night with wine and tacos! Luckily, southern Tex Mex chain, Tijuana Flats, is offering free delivery to any and all customers who spend $25 or more through March 31, according to the brand. All you need to do is place your order on their website or call the restaurant directly.
Free slice of cheesecake from Cheesecake Factory for delivery and pickup orders
OK this isn't free delivery — per se — but to entice us to order Cheesecake Factory for delivery or pickup amidst social distancing, the chain is offering a free slice of cheesecake with every pickup, delivery, or curbside drop-off order now through April 16, according to a press release. All you need to do is spend $30 or more (which is certainly easy for a family or a group of roommates) and use the promo code FREESLICE at checkout.
Half off Domino's pizzas
Now through March 22, Domino's customers can get their hands on half-off menu-priced pizzas, according to Delish, as long as they're ordered online. Whether you decide to build-your-own pizza or snag a delicious pre-made creation is entirely up to you, but get in on this before the deal is gone.
While staying inside for days on end is undeniably a lot to handle, there are definitely some perks to self-isolation, and one of our favorites is free delivery! Definitely take advantage of this delicious advantage while you can, because honestly, delivery fees are the worst. In all seriousness, we're definitely going to relish in this tasty bonus while we still can.
