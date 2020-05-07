All of the Songs Featured So Far on NBC's 'Council of Dads'By Amber Garrett
Updated
Music in shows tends to heighten the emotion of a scene, but few TV dramas use it as well as Council of Dads. The new NBC drama has a killer soundtrack blending blues, country, folk, R&B, and hip-hop. If you've been curious about the music on Council of Dads, here's a rundown of the songs and artists the show has featured so far. Mild spoilers ahead!
'Council of Dads' music from the pilot episode:
- "Forever on Your Side" by NEEDTOBREATHE: Plays in the opening scene of the show's first episode, while J.J. (Blue Chapman) is trying to get up the nerve to swing off a rope into the water.
- "Coming Home" by Leon Bridges: Heard under the scene where Scott (Tom Everett Scott) learns he has cancer.
- "Fear" by Ben Rector: Scott awakens from surgery to remove his tumor.
- "Pain and Misery" by The Teskey Brothers: Plays as a convalescing Scott shows his wife, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies), that he can walk on his new leg.
- "Where They From" by Missy Elliott: This is the song Luly (Michele Weaver) and Evan (Steven Silver) are rapping to when they first kiss.
- "Ain't Gonna Let You Down" by Júníus Meyvant: Plays when Scott tells Robin about his Council of Dads idea.
- "Hard Place" by H.E.R.: Plays when Larry (Michael O’Neill) teaches Theo (Emjay Anthony) to drive and Robin gives birth.
- "Tomb" by Angelo De Augustine: Plays under Scott's voiceover reading his letters to the Council of Dads.
- "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile: Plays as Luly walks down the aisle at her wedding with Evan.
- "Baby Brother" by Matthiel: This is the song everyone dances to at the reception.
'Council of Dads' music from Episode 2, "I'm Not Fine"
- "Family" by Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors: Played when Hope eats her first ice cream.
- "Now It Begins" by Layup: Heard when J.J. and Charlotte (Thalia Tran) are looking for Robin, who went for a run.
- "Fool for Love" by Lord Huron: Plays as Robin is talking to (J. August Richards) Oliver at the hospital.
- "Only Skin" by "The Spring Standards: Plays when Evan and Luly are discussing their move to New York.
- "I Give You My Heart" by Andreya Triana: Plays when Oliver tells his husband the results of his M&M.
- "High Road" by Upstate: Plays when Luly meets up with her biological mother.
- "Caesar Knows" by Oliver Hazard: Plays when Charlotte is waiting with Tess (Lindsey Blackwell) to meet her DNA relative.
- "Tearing at the Seams" by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Plays when Larry teaches J.J. how to ride a bike.
- "Alright (Pumpkin Pie)" by Lulu the Giant: Played by the band at Luly's going-away-turned-staying-here party.