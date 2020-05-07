A Deleted 'SVU' Scene Clears up Confusion About Whether Olivia Benson Had an Abortion

Season 20’s premiere, “Man Up/Man Down,” sees Detective Benson opening up to Detective Rollins about a pregnancy scare from her past. Benson gives Rollins the impression that she's had an abortion but acts very cagey about it and doesn’t actually confirm or deny it.

The conversation between the two detectives begins with Benson asking a pregnant Rollins if she’s considering an abortion, given that she already has a child and a busy career. Rollins remarks that if she was home in Georgia, the decision would be easier to make, as there wouldn’t be a choice.

Towards the end of the conversation, Benson makes it clear that she has options, and that the choice is Rollins’ alone. Benson “will defend to the death [Rollins’] right to make it,” she declares.

“But regret is…” Benson whispers, “an awful thing to live with.” When Rollins asks Benson, point-blank, whether she’d ever had an abortion, Benson remains silent, which leads Rollins and audiences to conclude that Benson did in fact have one.