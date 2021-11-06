Couple Horrified to Learn Frosted Glass Windows Aren’t as Private as They Thought

Designing a home to your absolute liking takes a lot of work. There's the tricky business of discovering what type of home you're allowed to build as per your town/county's guidelines, then comes the messy business of picking all of the external materials, the type of heating/water solutions you'll want for the home, and not to mention all of the fixtures and finer details that go along with that.

And the cost of these materials, because more often than not they're designed to last a lifetime if not multiple lifetimes (at least back in the day they were, you know how many mustard-colored refrigerators from the '70s are still around today?) are through the wazoo. But if you're someone who is dead set on a specific aesthetic, and it's hard to blame you, this is a whole ass house we're talking about here, then you know how once a specific design element sticks out to you, eliminating it from your architectural vocabulary is extremely difficult.

Like this couple that wanted frosted windows in their home so they wouldn't have to worry about hanging blinds op opting for very expensive privacy glass. They had hoped that the frosted look would block whoever was passing by from seeing what was going on in the house. But this just was simply not the case.

Source: TikTok | @mama_jill34

A West-Knoxville Tennessee couple uploaded a video of them making the shocking discovery after peering into the house and having someone standing right in front of the mirror (with an internal light on, of course.) What they discovered was that the frosted glass didn't leave much to the imagination of The Santoms.

Jill and her husband wanted to conduct a little domicile experiment to see if passers by were able to peak into their homes through the frosted glass windows. And they discovered that their privacy windows weren't as private as they thought.

Source: TikTok | @mama_jill34

We're talking full blown silhouettes. Sure, it's not like anyone's going to peep your genitals or anything, but if you decided to get frisky with someone in the bathroom, or if you're taking a shower, or bending over to vigorously wipe your butthole, then these frosted glass windows probably aren't a good idea.

Jill said, "One night I was getting my mail and my husband was up there in the bathroom with the light on and I glanced up and am like wow that's really bright compared to the darkness of the neighborhood." That's when she decided to try out the experiment with her husband, "I ran inside and said hey go up there and pretend you are taking a shower just so I can see if people have been seeing us for a year up in our bathroom. He took the task and really ran with it and did his best fake showering, acting he has ever done."

So to fix the issue that they've come across, they just decided to hang up a curtain. Sure, it's not as clean or elegant of a solution as just a singular window panel you can't see through (hanging curtains are on the same level of annoyance as floor lamps) but at least they don't have to worry about strangers seeing everything that they're doing.

Source: TikTok | @mama_jill34