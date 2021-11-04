TikTok's Viral Food Dance Comes With a Russian Bop, but What Does It Mean?

Virtually everyone agrees that "Я буду ебать" is a banger, but many of the American users who are taking part in the trend don't know what the song actually means. As it turns out, the title translates to "I Will F--k," and the song is as filthy as you might imagine given that title. It may seem strange to pair such an explicit song with such a harmless trend, but it's hard to say for sure why the song was chosen.