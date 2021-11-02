No Nut November Is Taking Over TikTok, and Men Feel Like It's Asking a Lot

For years now, November has been a month defined in part by month-long trends. For a while, No Shave November was the dominant version of this, in which men were asked to put down their razors for the whole month in order to raise money and awareness around cancer. In more recent years, another trend has popped up online, and this one is abbreviated to "NNN."

What does NNN mean on TikTok?

Some users on TikTok and other social media platforms may have noticed the abbreviation "NNN" floating around on the platform and wondered what it means. As it turns out, this acronym is short for No Nut November, and it's another month-long trend that asks men to make a sacrifice. The trend was born on the internet, and anyone can participate, assuming they have some self-restraint.

Self-restraint is necessary because No Nut November requires men to give up ejaculating for the entire month of November. "Nut" can be used as a slang term for ejaculation, which is how the challenge got its alliterative name. According to Know Your Meme, the challenge was first posted on Urban Dictionary a decade ago by a user with the handle bicboi6969696969. In 2017, the trend started to catch on online in a way it hadn't before then.

The challenge reportedly emerged out of the NoFap community on Reddit, which is dedicated to "porn addiction and compulsive sexual behavior recovery," according to its description. The forum is known for hosting challenges that call for participants to abstain from pornography and masturbation for a period of time.