No Nut November Is Here! Here's How This Bizarre Abstinence Challenge Started

There’s a lot to do in the month of November. For starters, you can participate in No Shave November by ditching your razor for 30 days to help raise money and awareness for cancer. You can also flex your writing muscles and participate in National Write a Novel Month , which encourages budding writers to finally put that pen to paper and share their stories.

But if you're really looking for a different type of challenge, one that may require a lot of self-restraint, you could also participate in No Nut November. This month-long challenge was completely birthed on the internet and has continued to trend on social media annually.

Unfamiliar with the challenge? Here’s everything you need to know about No Nut November — including why it exists and what the protocol is for female participants.