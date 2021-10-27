This Is What the Phrase "Burger and a Grape Snow Cone" Actually Means

Greetings, friends! If you stumbled upon this article because you were looking for some yummy burger recipes or simple snowcone tutorials, may I redirect you to our Food section ? While I will be discussing burgers and grape snowcones, I must warn you that this article has nothing to do with our favorite carnival fare.

Now that I've given fair notice, I’m assuming you’re here because you want to know what "a burger and a grape snow cone" means in slang. The expression comes from a popular ‘90s country song that TikTok has recently revived.

Keep scrolling to find out the true meaning of these cryptic lyrics, because as I’m sure you already figured out from the song's context, we’re not talking about food. Wink wink.