'The Young and the Restless' Star Courtney Hope Just Married 'General Hospital' Star Chad Duell

If you've ever watched The Young and the Restless , odds are that you're familiar with Courtney Hope . The actress, who has played Sally Spectra since November 2020, has since become an important part of the cast integral to the show's success.

With that being said, for however many fans may recognize Courtney thanks to her role on The Young and the Restless, it's likely that not as many are as familiar with her personal life. So, does Courtney have a husband? If so, who exactly is he? Keep reading for all of the known details regarding her current romantic status.

Who is Courtney Hope's husband?

Less than a year after their February 2021 engagement, Courtney and General Hospital star Chad Duell officially got married. Their wedding took place on Oct. 23, 2021, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony hosted in Malibu.

Courtney and Chad first began seeing each other romantically back in 2016. The couple have posted quite a good amount of photos of one another on Instagram over the years. When it came to their special day, the couple decided to go a different route than the traditional wedding setup, approaching it with much more of a gothic theme.

For their special day, Courtney donned a stunning red bridal gown fitted with lace, ruffles, and a matching veil. As for Chad's outfit, the actor sported a slim-fit all-red suit with various black details on the front. The event seemed to also have a "till death" theme, with Courtney, Chad, and their guests posing in front of a red light with the wording.

"Thank you to everyone that came out last night to celebrate @duelly and me. We love you all so much," Courtney wrote on Instagram accompanying some adorable photos of the couple. "And thank you guys for committing so hard to our Goth theme! The amount of black nail polish, guy liners, chokers, corsets, and canes were more than we could've asked for."

Beyond just their outfits, pretty much the entirety of the wedding's decor followed the gothic trend as well. The tables guests were seated at were covered in black floral cloths and had gold and black plates, cutlery, and chairs, and were sprinkled generously with red rose petals. The table seating chart came in the form of a massive black and red open coffin that had the names and corresponding tables of guests printed on the inside.