Courtney Stodden Is Living Their Best Life and Setting Things Straight About the Past

Throughout the years that they have been in the spotlight, Courtney Stodden has been quite a fixture of public attention. Whether it be for their individual career or their controversial marriage to Doug Hutchinson when they were only 16, Courtney has had quite a rollercoaster experience with fame.

So, where is Courtney now and what does their life look like? Beyond that, are they facing any other obstacles in life today? Here's a breakdown of all the known details.

Courtney is doing everything they can to move on from the issues from the past.

In a highly revealing interview with The Daily Beast, Courtney said that they "have seen some gnarly truths that I wish I could unsee." Coming to fame as a highly impressionable teenager in a relationship with a grown man, Courtney's image in the media was skewed from the very beginning. Years later, they are recognizing exactly what happened in their past, including how they were "groomed" by Doug during their marriage.

"It took me a really long time to understand what 'grooming' even meant, because if you would have asked me what grooming meant when I married Doug, I would have said, 'Take your dog to the groomers?' I didn’t know what it meant. But as I grew into a woman, I started realizing what happened to me," they explained during the interview.

Courtney said that Doug took advantage of them as a troubled youth and fostered a relationship that they only saw was unhealthy years later. "I was bullied in school and didn’t feel like I fit in anywhere. Like a lot of young people, I was hoping for the skies to open up; for something in my gray, boring town to happen. I had dreams and aspirations, and it was easy for him to prey on those aspirations. And it wasn’t just him. I had a lot of older men trying to woo me at that age," they said.

Nowadays, Courtney is largely focused on writing a book, recording new music, promoting their cosmetic line, and managing their OnlyFans page. It seems as though success is in abundance for the media personality, but with any success, there is still a bit of drama to weed through as well.