Dough Hutchinson's Personal Life Has Been a Fixture of Public Attention for Years

Courtney may be out of the woodwork of their harrowing marriage to Doug, but now, they are opening up about all the other celebrities who harassed them during those touchy years.

Courtney told The Daily Beast in a candid interview that Chrissy Teigen "would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself." But the torture didn't end there. They said that the bullying used to be so bad that "there have probably been five times that I've felt like I wanted to kill myself — and made the actions to go ahead and do it."

Courtney added that if they had a better relationship with their father, they "wouldn't feel so helpless in these circumstances, with so many of these Hollywood predators," but said they are still trying to persevere through it all nonetheless. Courtney and Chrissy have famously been in social media beefs in the past, but these new statements seem to be a culmination of all the bad blood between them over the years.

Chrissy has yet to respond to Courtney's claims, but we'll update with new information when it becomes available.