Courtney Tezeno's Wedding to Leepole Hicks Was Postponed Twice Before They Said "I Do"

TV host and on-air personality Courtney Tezeno is known for her previous role as the host of Close Up by E! News on the short-lived Quibi app, as well as for being a frequent contributor on Lorraine.

But the personality is breaking new ground with her hosting gig on the revival of an old favorite HGTV show, leading some to wonder about her life off-camera.

Courtney's had a busy year! In addition to her new role, she also got married to her longtime partner. Here's what we know about her new husband.