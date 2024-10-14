Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Nonstop Asking for Money” — Woman Blasts Co-worker Who Keeps Pushing for Favors "Asking someone if u can have their last $3 is insane." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 14 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: X | @mushr00mbabe

The popular children's book If You Give a Mouse a Cookie was really onto something. Often, once you show someone kindness or extend a bit of generosity, they try and take full advantage. What should've just been a one-off charitable gesture becomes an albatross of care and responsibility. That person will continue to weaponize their own self-victimization in order to garner further sympathy from you.

Unfortunately, it seems like a X (formerly Twitter) user named Kait (@mushr00mbabe) had a persistent parasite of her own. What seems to make her situation arguably worse is that her proverbial "mouse" was a co-worker she'd see day in, day out.

I made the mistake of loaning a coworker money & now its been nonstop asking for money, rides & food. No one in management will do anything about it. pic.twitter.com/sfOV2et2Bo — kait 🍄 (@mushr00mbabe) October 9, 2024 Source: X | @mushr00mbabe

It all began with an act of kindness from Kait. She said that she "made the mistake of loaning a co-worker money." Speaking from personal experience, I've often found that loaning people money is usually a good way to ensure you never have to hang out with them again.

It's a tactic that I employed when certain friends-of-friends would tag along in group outings. These outings were orchestrated between myself and my actually close friends, but somehow these remora managed to sneak in.

In order to keep them from spoiling other outings by the very nature of their presence, I often jumped at the opportunity to allow them to borrow money. I'd tell them explicitly I wanted it back within two or four weeks of them receiving the loan. And as the deadline came and went, I saw less and less of the person until they disappeared from my life altogether.

Actively ignored her that night plus all day the next day & she still pressed for a ride, wanted to only pay me $5 in gas for a ride pic.twitter.com/7aooQS9Dcy — kait 🍄 (@mushr00mbabe) October 9, 2024 Source: X | @mushr00mbabe

However, this wasn't the case for Kait's little leech — it seems that her decision to lend them cash only further emboldened them to ask for more and more. She writes in her viral X post: "I made the mistake of loaning a co-worker money and now it's been nonstop asking for money, rides, and food."

It wasn't just cash that they were asking for, though. Kait said the co-worker was attempting to get rides to and from their job, along with food. It's like suddenly they found a mark and they wanted to milk it for all it was worth.

Her asking me while I was at work at 10pm to buy her milk & pop then drive it to her house for only $10 pic.twitter.com/rtTIyzKwNd — kait 🍄 (@mushr00mbabe) October 9, 2024 Source: X | @mushr00mbabe

The worst part? "No one in management will do anything about it," Kait says. She included several text message screenshots in her original X post showing a string of several unanswered messages. In one message they ask for $7 to pay for their internet bill.

In a follow-up message they ask for $10 or $15. When Kait tells them that she only has $3 to her name they go and ask if they can have that money and that they would pay her back. Kait flat out tells them "no" in a response.

My favorite is her finding me on tiktok to send her Wendy's order pic.twitter.com/tFZ7U84Zwy — kait 🍄 (@mushr00mbabe) October 9, 2024 Source: X | @mushr00mbabe

The same co-worker didn't just stop at texts, however. They ended up finding Kait's TikTok account and started leaving her Wendy's order messages in the comments section of her clips. It appears they're constantly asking for $10 or $15 with a promise to get paid back on Friday.

Further along in her thread, Kait shared that they've constantly blocked their co-worker, however, they end up getting a new phone number and text them begging for alms and favors from an entirely new number.

This same employee has apparently done this with everyone else at her workplace, Kait says. Some other favors involved picking up groceries for her and dropping them off at her house.