Lauded Poet and Actor Craig "muMs" Grant Died at Just 52 Years Old

A Bronx native, Craig took up slam-poetry around the time he was in high school, quickly gaining notoriety for his prowess behind the mic. Although he always maintained an affinity for live stage performance, Craig quickly transitioned into a bonafide actor as well with plenty of hit roles under his belt.

When it came to television, Craig had appeared on the likes of Chapelle’s Show, The Sopranos, Boston Legal, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Luke Cage. However, his role on HBO's Oz in 2003 will always remain his breakout and defining moment.

At the time of his death, he was working on a recurring role on Starz’s Hightown and even was slated to work with Tyler Perry at the beginning of April 2021 on his BET+ series All the Queen’s Men.