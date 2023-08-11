Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I'm So Disgusted" — Woman Says Creepy Man Is Violating Women in Barnes and Noble In a viral post, a woman shares a video of a creepy man violating women in Barnes and Noble, and folks are disgusted at the situation. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 11 2023, Published 12:37 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@michaela.witter

Navigating the world as a woman in any capacity comes with its share of pros and cons. Many women note having to deal with mistreatment by men in romantic relationships, workplace dynamics, and even strangers.

That said, it would behoove women to be aware of their surroundings and learn how to handle situations the appropriate way. After all, women can’t stop folks from being weird, but all women do have a choice to make proper judgment calls. With that in mind, the TikTok community is talking about a woman who went on a solo date and shared a video of a creepy man in Barnes and Noble. And of course, this man was doing the absolute most and being disgusting. Here’s the 4-1-1.

A woman on TikTok shared a video of her solo date that turned into a creepy man violating women in a Barnes and Noble location.

Some folks truly need to get help. In an Aug. 8, 2023 TikTok video, creator Michaela (@michaela.witter) shared a video of her solo date experience that immediately went left in a Barnes and Noble.

“The ugly side of doing things solo as a woman even in an open public space. Stalking, harassment, etc. has happened to me way too many times but this definitely ranks as Top 3 creepiest moments. Please be safe and attentive to your surroundings unlike me. Unfortunately, as women we have to have all senses aware even in spaces we wouldn't think necessary,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, Michaela opens up a glass jar and selects her solo date outing for the day. Her choice brings her to a Barnes and Noble visit. While Michaela was excited about the Barnes and Noble trip, things went left once she realized that a creepy man was following her and getting too close as she recorded what should have been her solo date experience.

“I was in this corner for a while and I noticed a guy was staring at me through a little hole and I couldn’t tell if I was being paranoid or if he is just reading a book and he just happened to be in that little corner,” Michaela said. “It felt like anywhere I moved, he kept following me.”

“So I recorded just in case he was trying to say anything or do anything to me,” Michaela said while the video shows the man getting very close to her on his knees and seemingly sniffing her derriere. “But I definitely didn’t expect him to do this.” At the time, Michaela said that she thought she was OK before realizing what he was doing until she saw him do the same thing to another woman.

“He’ll crouch down low, pretend that he’s doing something, and sniff?” Michaela said. As the video continued, the man did the same action again and this time Michaela caught him and confronted him. He went on to deny any wrongdoing and walked away.

Michaela proceeded to tell Barnes and Noble workers what was going on, and he just so happened to leave the premises. Michaela ended the video by rushing to her car and shared how disgusting she felt with the experience after watching the recording back.

TikTok users are mortified by Michaela’s video and have urged women to be aware of their surroundings.

No one leaves their house and expects to be violated. However, we live in a world where anything can happen. That said, Michaela’s video serves as a tough reminder of why women need to be vigilant. “I’m grateful you caught this on video. People don’t believe this happens if they haven’t experienced it. Thank you for sharing. I’m glad you’re safe!” one person shared.

“This is the kind of behavior that eventually leads to an offense. He'll continue to push boundaries. Scary,” another user shared. Michaela went on to address certain comments from folks sharing support to some people saying that the video was scripted.

Interestingly, the matter has crossed platforms to Twitter after a user shared that the man in question, Calese Crowder, was apprehended by police in September 2021 for similar actions. He had committed the same action across the Burbank and Glendale communities in California.