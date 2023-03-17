Mark Your Calendars: Sarah J. Maas Drops Release Date for 'Crescent City 3'!
All Bryce Quinlan wanted in life was to enjoy peace with her friends — that is, until a demon murdered all of them in cold blood in author Sarah J. Maas's 2020 first Crescent City novel, House of Earth and Blood.
Fans of Sarah's bestselling fantasy series have been eager for more ever since.
So when is Crescent City 3 coming out? The highly anticipated third novel in the Crescent City trilogy follows our heroine, Bryce, as she finds herself stranded in a world other than her own.
All she wants to do is return home to Midgard. So when is the Crescent City 3 release date?
Here's everything we know about the 'Crescent City 3' release date.
OK, we've got good news and bad news regarding Crescent City 3's release date. The good news is that there is in fact, going to be a third Crescent City novel, so fans can rest easy knowing Bryce's story isn't over just yet.
The bad news? The Crescent City 3 release date isn't until 2024 — January 30th, 2024, to be exact.
Well, since we've got some time until the Crescent City 3 release date, let's talk about everything we know so far about the third book in the Crescent City trilogy. Let's start with the official synopsis, courtesy of Bloomsbury publishing!
The synopsis starts off with, "Bryce Quinlan never expected to see a world other than Midgard, but now that she has, all she wants is to get back. Everything she loves is in Midgard: her family, her friends, her mate."
The synopsis for Crescent City 3 continues with, "Stranded in a strange new world, she's going to need all her wits about her to get home again. And that's no easy feat when she has no idea who to trust."
Meanwhile, Bryce's mate Hunt has found himself trapped in an Asteri dungeon....again. The synopsis says that Hunt doesn't have a, "clue [about] Bryce's fate. He's desperate to help her, but until he can escape the Asteri's leash, his hands are quite literally tied."
The official title for Crescent City 3 is House of Flame and Shadow. As the author herself noted in her announcement video for Crescent City 3, pre-orders for the highly anticipated book are now open on the official Bloomsbury website.
As of March 17th, 2023, a pre-ordered copy of A House of Flame and Shadow will cost you $27. Sarah also mentioned that there will be news to come about special editions as well, so make sure to follow her @therealsjmaas for updates! The Crescent City series was always supposed to be a trilogy, but it'll be interesting to see if that changes following the release of Crescent City 3!
Crescent City 3 hits bookstores (and online booksellers) everywhere on January 30th, 2024.