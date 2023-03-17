Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram/@therealsjmaas Mark Your Calendars: Sarah J. Maas Drops Release Date for 'Crescent City 3'! By Katherine Stinson Mar. 17 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

All Bryce Quinlan wanted in life was to enjoy peace with her friends — that is, until a demon murdered all of them in cold blood in author Sarah J. Maas's 2020 first Crescent City novel, House of Earth and Blood. Fans of Sarah's bestselling fantasy series have been eager for more ever since.

So when is Crescent City 3 coming out? The highly anticipated third novel in the Crescent City trilogy follows our heroine, Bryce, as she finds herself stranded in a world other than her own. All she wants to do is return home to Midgard. So when is the Crescent City 3 release date?

Source: Instagram/@therealsjmaas

Here's everything we know about the 'Crescent City 3' release date.

OK, we've got good news and bad news regarding Crescent City 3's release date. The good news is that there is in fact, going to be a third Crescent City novel, so fans can rest easy knowing Bryce's story isn't over just yet. The bad news? The Crescent City 3 release date isn't until 2024 — January 30th, 2024, to be exact.

Well, since we've got some time until the Crescent City 3 release date, let's talk about everything we know so far about the third book in the Crescent City trilogy. Let's start with the official synopsis, courtesy of Bloomsbury publishing! The synopsis starts off with, "Bryce Quinlan never expected to see a world other than Midgard, but now that she has, all she wants is to get back. Everything she loves is in Midgard: her family, her friends, her mate."

The synopsis for Crescent City 3 continues with, "Stranded in a strange new world, she's going to need all her wits about her to get home again. And that's no easy feat when she has no idea who to trust." Meanwhile, Bryce's mate Hunt has found himself trapped in an Asteri dungeon....again. The synopsis says that Hunt doesn't have a, "clue [about] Bryce's fate. He's desperate to help her, but until he can escape the Asteri's leash, his hands are quite literally tied."

IVE GOT TO WAIT UNTIL JANUARY OF 2024 FOR CRESCENT CITY 3 WTFFFFFFFF THIS IS HELL!!!!! — m (@mabbierulez) March 9, 2023

EVERYBODY STAY CALM



Crescent City 3 is official AND Mass signed a new deal for 4 MORE BOOKS on top of the 3 already under contract… so 7 MORE BOOKS!!!! pic.twitter.com/Np0oriO4o3 — Sophie McDermott (@SophieMcDLaw) March 15, 2023

CRESCENT CITY 3!!!! HOUSE OF FLAME AND SHADOW!!!!!! GAGGING AND THROWING UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — kate (@mrvlfilms) March 15, 2023

The official title for Crescent City 3 is House of Flame and Shadow. As the author herself noted in her announcement video for Crescent City 3, pre-orders for the highly anticipated book are now open on the official Bloomsbury website.