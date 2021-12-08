Who Is the Author of 'A Broken Blade'? This BookTok Mystery Has Users Hunting for Clues

Who Is the Author of 'A Broken Blade'? This BookTok Mystery Has Users Hunting for CluesBy Anna Garrison
Dec. 8 2021, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
In one of the many niche corners of TikTok lives BookTok, a place where users rant and rave about their favorite books. Lately, however, BookTok users have been doing some super-sleuthing typically reserved for Swifties. BookTokers have received mysterious packages containing a copy of the book A Broken Blade by Anonymous, with a letter that suggests "Anonymous" is a BookTok user.
The TikTok account behind A Broken Blade has around 10k followers so far and has been updated daily with hints about the author's identity. Who wrote A Broken Blade on TikTok? Read on for our best theories and the clues so far.
BookTok users have several theories about the author of 'A Broken Blade.'
In December 2021, the TikTok account @abrokenblade advertised their book, A Broken Blade, and proclaimed that users would have to read the book to discover the author's identity. Since the initial post, @abrokenblade has posted three more videos explaining that clues are embedded in Public Relations (PR) boxes of the book sent to fellow BookTok users.
User @caitsbooks has been kind enough to reveal what her book package looks like, including the letter she received along with the copy of the book. In her video, Cait explains that each letter sent to every BookTok user contains a hint in a series of numbers and letters to be decoded. Copies of A Broken Blade also have personalized notes for each BookTok user.
The most recent post by @abrokenblade gives a more direct hint about the author behind the book. In the video, the user reveals that they have fewer than 200k TikTok followers on their personal account, which should narrow down their identity. So, who wrote A Broken Blade?
Cait's videos have been following this BookTok mystery, and she breaks down the known data so far. 25 PR packages were sent out to BookTok users, and each package contained one of five hints about the author's identity. She also pointed out that the books were manufactured by Amazon Canada, suggesting that the author is likely a Canadian TikToker.
The author of A Broken Blade has continued to post video hints, some of which include one or two capitalized letters. BookTok users think these capital letters also lead to another clue. So far, they spell out "ANGR." A Reddit thread dedicated to finding the identity of the author has also been created, so if you have any thoughts on the ciphers or hints, make sure to check it out.
Currently, users have not gotten closer to identifying the author of A Broken Blade. If you're interested in decoding the clues for yourself, be sure to pick up a copy of A Broken Blade from Amazon to join in the fun.