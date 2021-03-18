Suspect Hilariously Responds to Own Police Wanted Ad, Vows He'll Turn Himself In

Social media is a wonderful tool for connecting friends and family all over the world. It's also a great way for people to pretend like they contribute something valuable to society as they show off their ab cracks and biceps all over the web in fantastic looking locations while spouting vague pseudo-intellectual "deep" quotes to said golden hour shots. Apparently, it can also be a useful tool for law enforcement.

Lots of crimes have been solved thanks to social media, like this dirtbag who thought it would be a good idea to steal a 95-year-old man's wallet not knowing he'd get caught on camera. Folks worked together in order to help cops apprehend the sticky-fingered bandit who was grimy enough to do such a thing. But there haven't been many cases where people voluntarily turned themselves into cops putting out the APB for them online.

But that's exactly what this criminal did when he casually responded to his own Wanted Ad on Facebook. Anthony Akers saw that the Richland, Wash. Police Department had a warrant out for his arrest and wanted any information that could help lead to his arrest. Anthony must've followed the cops on FB, or was browsing their page to see if they had hopefully forgotten about him. However he saw the post, he decided to save everyone some trouble and let the cops know he was going to turn himself him.

"Calm down, I'm going to turn myself in." He wrote on Facebook, getting over a thousand likes in the process. People were stunned that he would actually "taunt" the cops in this manner, but the authorities took his promise seriously and decided to offer him a non-emergency ride to the police station, as well as their business hours for him to do so.

Anthony responded, thanking the Police Department: "thank you, tying up a couple of loose ends since I will probably be in there for a month. Should be there in the next 48 hours." 48 hours came and went but there was still no sign of Anthony. People in the comments section were on the edge of their seats and asked Richland officers if he made good on his word.

Whoever is running the social media account Richland County must have a tremendous sense of humor because they seemed to take getting stood up entirely in stride and turned the entire conversation into an extended metaphor for a missed possibility at a significant romantic connection.

Richland Officers wrote, "Dear Anthony, is it us?" on Facebook and added, "after you stood us up, we reached out again- this time offering you a ride...we are beginning to think you are not coming." It's a perfect blend of a severe warning but not taking themselves too seriously in the process and Anthony, it appears, was totally there for it as his response perpetuated this little verbal dance he and authorities were having.

"Dear RPD, its not you, its me. I obviously have commitment issues. I apologize for standing you up, but let me make it up to you. I will be there no later then lunchtime tomorrow, I know you have no reason to believe me after what I did to you, but I promise that if i dont make it on my own by lunchtime tomorrow I will call for a ride to assist me with my commitment issues. Thank you in advance to your response if you are patiently giving me another chance with us, I know i dont deserve it. P.S. you're beautiful [kiss emoji]."

People obviously were on the floor laughing with the response and Anthony, again, racked up a ton of likes for his brazen display of what seemed to be disrespect with Richland officers. But it was uncertain if it seemed like he was actually planning on turning himself in. Was this just a dance he was having with cops? Was he just buying himself more time? Or did he really just need to tie up a few loose ends?

As it turns out, the man made good on his promise, and he even snapped a selfie with the comment, "Here for our date sweetheart" and posted to it online. Of course, folks loved it.

But what they loved even more is that Anthony apparently didn't learn his lesson. Less than a year later he was back in trouble with the law and RPD reached out to Facebook, yet again, to have his three warrants cleared up.

He also apparently "failed to comply with the conditions of his release." He doesn't seem like a guy who is too concerned with doing things on a schedule that the police want him to, however, so that really shouldn't be that surprising.

Anthony isn't the only bold criminal who openly decided to flout law enforcement so he could do things "his way." There was one man who was pulled over by 3 female officers who were applying marathon speed tests in order to ensure no one was driving under the influence.

Instead of taking the test seriously and getting himself cleared to go back and drive, he decided it as an opportunity to get flirty with a female officer, asking her things like, "They call you out here for me?"

You can hear the tone in his voice that he's trying to lay the game on sooooooooo thick. Maybe he thought he was going to have a Raising Arizona type relationship, you know, hopefully minus the kidnapping of a furniture giant's baby. While it's easy to just laugh off the behavior of someone like Anthony, or roll your eyes at a drunk dude hitting on a female cop, some bold criminals' behavior is a little scarier.

Like a domestic violence suspect who had to report to the court on a Zoom call along with his partner, who filed the domestic violence complaint. Police were waiting outside of the woman's home in order to ensure that this man wouldn't come back and threaten her safety. There were a ton of witnesses on the Zoom call and at first, it seemed like it was just business as usual.

But the judge and other participants on the call noticed something strange about the nature of the Zoom conversation. Both the plaintiff and the defendant seemed to be looking off-camera a lot, and it became pretty evident to everyone on the call that the man, even though he had a restraining order against him and wasn't allowed to be in the vicinity of the woman on the call, was holed up in another part of their apartment. They were seeing a classic case witness intimidation unfold before their very eyes.

This was verified by police on-site when they came into the home and saw that the two were, indeed, in the same home. The man tried to plead his case to the judge stating that he and his (former) girlfriend had talked it out and they don't want the court order anymore keeping them apart as he was getting arrested. It's a tense and frightening watch, especially when everyone on the call begins to realize what's going on.

Then there was an Ohio bank robbery suspect who, after being pulled over by the police calmly allowed him to walk to their car. They lean him over across the hood of the vehicle and begin searching through his pockets. One of the officers finds a sheet of paper and places it near the suspect.

Bizarrely, in this classic clip we can see the suspect slyly lean his face over to the sheet of paper and he gobbles it up, smugly smiling as he begins to swallow the sheet of paper. Perhaps he forgot that there was a camera on him the entire time. Or perhaps he simply didn't care that he was being recorded because it was impossible for anyone to know what was actually on the sheet.

CBS news reported that it's believed the suspect ate a "hold up" note as he was accused of attempting to rob a bank with said note. The man in police custody probably knew that if there was no reasonably evidence he tried to hold up the bank, then that would only help his case.

While this note eating man had some amount of plausible deniability when eating the note, some other criminals weren't as fortunate, like this one suspect who had the gall to not only bring drugs into the courtroom, but have no qualms with someone else taking the fall for it.

Members of the court noticed a strange white baggie fall to the ground, and when authorities were sent in to investigate, they discovered that the substance in the bag was indeed, cocaine. Police questioned a man wearing a black jacket out into the hallway to talk it out with him and he calmly explained the situation and what happened.

Meanwhile, there was another man who was sitting next to the man wearing black, who stayed quiet the whole time. When authorities reviewed the tape, however, they saw that the baggie wasn't dropped by the person the coke was closest too, but the man in red. Yikes.