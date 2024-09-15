Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge C.T. Tamburello Surprises Fans as He Hard Launches New Girlfriend "OK, so since the cat's out of the bag ..." teased C.T. Tamburello's girlfriend in a video where the pair showed off their relationship. By Alex West Published Sept. 15 2024, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM/@_famous4nothing

Reality competition show, The Challenge, certainly introduces fans to some interesting characters both new and old. However, they can't help but fall totally in love with them. After all, their charismatic on-camera personalities just make us want to know more. In the case of C.T. Tamburello, we can't help but wonder what's happening in his personal life. For instance, is he dating anyone?

If you don't recognize C.T.'s name from The Challenge, you might remember him from Season 13 of The Real World from back in 2003. He then went on to win Season 2 of The Traitors working alongside another Challenge star, Trishelle Cannatella. With all that screen time, it's hard not to develop a crush on him, so when we found out he was taken ... well, it was heartbreaking to say the least.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@_famousfornothing

Who is C.T. Tamburello dating?

C.T. dove right into a relationship by hard launching it on Instagram. He didn't shy away from his feelings for Catalina Hager, making a video with definite confirmation that they were in a relationship. "OK, so since the cat's out of the bag, do you wanna er... you know?" Catalina said as the camera showed C.T. totally digging what he was seeing. "Take some pictures?"

The pair showed off a series of silly photos that they took together which looked like one of those department store mall photo shoots from the early '00s. He wrote in the caption: "What are we doin’!?We pullin’ down the JC Penney Glamour Shot Custom Backdrop and makin’ sure we loud enough for the people in the back…"

Their sweet public displays continued with another posting showing the behind-the-scenes of their photoshoot. In fact, C.T. is so down bad for his lady that he couldn't help but keep the posting spree going with a little slide down. It's clear the pair were keeping their relationship quiet for some time, but now that it's public, he wants to show the whole world the moments they've shared together thus far.

His little photo dump included selfies of C.T. and Catalina out and about, including some moments sharing drinks and eating funnel cake. The reality star also posted photos of outtakes of just Catalina that he had taken where she looks stunning and radiating with happiness. The slideshow seemed to be made by him simply swiping through his camera roll, so he must truly be documenting their time together well.

Fans were so happy to see their favorite star happy. "I love her. That was just epic way to come out with your girl!" one commented on his Instagram. However, they were a bit heartbroken to find out that he was off-the-market and no longer a possibility. "My man that’s not my man is cheating on me," cried one.