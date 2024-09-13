Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge The Battle Rages on Between 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Stars Laurel Stucky and Ryan Kehoe While viewers are unaware of what fanned the flames during the competition, we got to see the petty aftermath in August 2024. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 13 2024, 3:06 p.m. ET Source: MTV

When it comes to long-standing reality TV competition series, The Challenge franchise has steadfastly entertained MTV audiences since the first episode premiered on April 20, 1998. In fact, the series is one of the longest-running, beating out competition titans like Big Brother and Survivor. It makes absolute sense that the newest season of the series encapsulates its longevity. The Challenge 40: Battle of Eras brings back stars from almost three decades of competition together for all-out war.

The Challenge fandom has remained dedicated to the series and its stars. Fan favorites include a mix of heroes and villains, and Laurel Stucky is one of people's favorite villains ever. She is a fierce competitor, to the point of putting people off. Now, she's in a social media battle with fellow competitor Ryan Kehoe.

Source: MTV

What happened between 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' stars Laurel Stucky and Ryan Kehoe?

The feud between Ryan and Laurel initially began in June 2024 During The Challenge All Stars 4. Laurel called out Ryan for what she felt was a switch of loyalty. Laurel and Ryan had been close, but he began developing a friendship with Laurel's rival, Cara Maria Sorbello. The relationship between Laurel and Cara is complex, but for the most part, they aren't too fond of each other. After a heated debate on the show, Ryan pledged his loyalty to Cara Maria, leaving Laurel feeling betrayed.

Source: MTV

Laurel Stucky and Ryan Kehoe's feud carried over from 'The Challenge All Stars 4' to 'Battle of the Eras.'

The spark of this feud was lit in All Stars 4, but the fire continued burning in Battle of the Eras. While viewers are unaware of what fanned the flames during the competition, we got to see the petty aftermath in August 2024. On X (former Twitter), Laurel made a post talking about how "rejects" weigh in on her performance when they've never won. This led to a war of words between Ryan and Laurel, with Laurel insinuating that Ryan doesn't pay his taxes and Ryan accusing her of being a homeless transient.

When it comes to the competition itself, there is a clear winner in the battle of Laurel versus Ryan.