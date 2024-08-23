Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Devin and Leroy’s Heated Conflict: What Led to the Tension on 'The Challenge' Are Devin and Leroy feuding on 'The Challenge?' Let's take look at the drama! By D.M. Updated Aug. 23 2024, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: MTV

MTV’s The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras is off to an exciting start. Season 40 of the popular competition series sees a cast of 40 players compete for $1 million. The teams are broken down by “era.” The competition will split the players into four distinct groups based on when they first joined the franchise. The eras are defined as Era 1 (Seasons 1-10), Era 2 (Seasons 11-20), Era 3 (Seasons 21-30), and Era 4 (Seasons 31-39).

Franchise favorites like Aneesa Ferreira, CT Tamburello, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Jordan Wiseley have all returned for the 40th season of the show. But the drama between Devin Walker-Molaghan and Leroy Garrett has taken center stage. Things have become tense in the house, and fans are captivated by the duo’s growing feud. Here’s a breakdown of the drama between the two competitors.

Devin and Leroy had a tense battle during the first challenge.

The drama in Season 40 of The Challenge has been plentiful, with Devin and Leroy at the center of it all. Leroy made his first TV appearance on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011. He made his debut on The Challenge in the Rivals season and last competed on All Stars 4. Devin first appeared on television in the third season of Are You the One? He made his debut on The Challenge in Rivals III, and most recently Devin competed in Ride or Dies.

During the season premiere of The Challenge 40, Devin and Leroy had a tough time in the first group battle. The teams were tasked with a water challenge, but Devin and Leroy struggled a bit more than everyone else.

“I think Devin’s boat sank. But in all fairness, these weren’t boats. It was like if you took one of those straw hats and flipped it upside down,” Johnny Devenanzio told Us Weekly, adding, “I don’t think Devin and Leroy got that figured out very well.” The delay caused both players to get frustrated and now fans are convinced that there is a feud between the two.

Is there a rift between Devin and Leroy?

Devin and Leroy, both well-known faces on The Challenge, have had their share of conflicts in previous seasons, but now they’re at odds with each other. What began as a clash of strategies during their first battle, seems to be much more. Following the first challenge, Devin said that he did not like Leroy’s gameplay, declaring that he would not align with him during the season. Fans of The Challenge have taken note of the tension, and they are now sharing their theories about the drama online.