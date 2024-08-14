'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Brings Record Number of Contestants to the Competition
'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' sees four teams of 10 compete for $1 million.
At long last, The Challenge is celebrating its milestone 40th season with a bang! In fact, the hit reality competition series features a record-breaking 40 contestants who are set to face off in The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras.
This season, the contestants will be divided into four distinct eras based on when they first appeared on the show — Era 1 (Seasons 1-10), Era 2 (Seasons 11-20), Era 3 (Seasons 21-30), and Era 4 (Seasons 31-39). They'll then battle it out for a slice of the $1 million prize.
Ready to learn who's competing? Keep scrolling to meet the cast!
Era 1
Aneesa Ferreira
Aneesa Ferreira has competed in 17 seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in Ride or Dies.
Brad Fiorenza
Brad Fiorenza has competed in 13 seasons of The Challenge, winning Cutthroat in 2010.
Chris "CT" Tamburello
CT Tamburello has competed in 19 seasons of The Challenge, winning five: Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, War of the Worlds 2, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies & Allies.
Darrell Taylor
Darrell Taylor has competed in 14 seasons of The Challenge, winning four: The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, and Fresh Meat.
Derrick Kosinski
Derrick Kosinski has competed in 13 seasons of The Challenge, winning three: The Inferno 3, The Island, and The Ruins.
Jodi Weatherton
Jodi Weatherton has competed in five seasons of The Challenge, winning two: The Gauntlet 2 and The Duel.
Katie Cooley
Katie Cooley has competed in 11 seasons of The Challenge, winning The Inferno in 2004.
Mark Long
Mark Long has competed in eight seasons of The Challenge, winning two: Real World vs. Road Rules and Battle of the Sexes.
Rachel Robinson
Rachel Robinson has competed in eight seasons of The Challenge, winning two: The Gauntlet and The Duel II.
Tina Barta
Tina Barta has competed in eight seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.
Era 2
Aviv Melmed
Aviv Melmed has competed in one season of The Challenge, which she won!
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
Johnny Bananas has competed in 23 seasons of The Challenge, winning seven: The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III, and Total Madness.
Brandon Nelson
Brandon Nelson has competed in six seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.
Cara Maria Sorbello
Cara Maria Sorbello has competed in 15 seasons of The Challenge, winning two: Battle of the Bloodlines and Vendettas.
Derek Chavez
Derek Chavez has competed in five seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.
Emily Schromm
Emily Schromm has competed in three seasons of The Challenge, winning Rivals II in 2013.
KellyAnne Judd
KellyAnne Judd has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in World Championship.
Laurel Stucky
Laurel Stucky has competed in eight seasons of The Challenge, winning two: Free Agents and All-Stars 4.
Nehemiah Clark
Nehemiah Clark has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, winning The Gauntlet III in 2008.
Ryan Kehoe
Ryan Kehoe has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.
Era 3
Amanda Garcia
Amanda Garcia has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in The Challenge: USA 2.
Averey Tressler
Averey Tressler has competed in three seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.
Cory Wharton
Cory Wharton has competed in 10 seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in The Challenge: USA 2.
Devin Walker-Molaghan
Devin Walker-Molaghan has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, winning Ride or Dies in 2023.
Jonna Mannion
Jonna Mannion has competed in 10 seasons of The Challenge, winning two: All-Stars 2 and All-Stars 3.
Jordan Wiseley
Jordan Wiseley has competed in four seasons of The Challenge, winning four: Battle of the Exes II, Dirty 30, War of the World 2, and World Championship.
Leroy Garrett
Leroy Garrett has competed in 13 seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.
Nia Moore
Nia Moore has competed in four seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in World Championship.
Tony Raines
Tony Raines has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.
Tori Deal
Tori Deal has competed in nine seasons of The Challenge, winning Ride or Dies in 2023.
Era 4
Horacio Gutiérrez
Horacio Gutiérrez has competed in two seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in Battle for a New Champion.
Jenny West
Jenny West has competed in two seasons of The Challenge, winning Total Madness in 2020.
Josh Martinez
Josh Martinez has competed in six seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in Spies, Lies & Allies.
Kaycee Clark
Kaycee Clark has competed in five seasons of The Challenge, winning Spies, Lies & Allies in 2021.
Kyland Young
Kyland Young has competed in two seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in Battle for a New Champion.
Michele Fitzgerald
Michele Fitzgerald has competed in four seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in Battle for a New Champion.
Nurys Mateo
Nurys Mateo has competed in two seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in Battle for a New Champion.
Olivia Kaiser
Olivia Kaiser has competed in two seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in Battle for a New Champion.
Paulie Calafiore
Paulie Calafiore has competed in four seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in The Challenge: USA 2.
Theo Campbell
Theo Campbell has competed in three seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in World Championship.
The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras premieres August 14 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.