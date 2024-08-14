Distractify
'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Brings Record Number of Contestants to the Competition

'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' sees four teams of 10 compete for $1 million.

Allison DeGrushe
By

Published Aug. 14 2024, 4:55 p.m. ET

'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' official key art.
Source: MTV

At long last, The Challenge is celebrating its milestone 40th season with a bang! In fact, the hit reality competition series features a record-breaking 40 contestants who are set to face off in The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras.

This season, the contestants will be divided into four distinct eras based on when they first appeared on the show — Era 1 (Seasons 1-10), Era 2 (Seasons 11-20), Era 3 (Seasons 21-30), and Era 4 (Seasons 31-39). They'll then battle it out for a slice of the $1 million prize.

Ready to learn who's competing? Keep scrolling to meet the cast!

Era 1

Aneesa Ferreira

Aneesa Ferreira
Source: MTV

Aneesa Ferreira has competed in 17 seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in Ride or Dies.

Brad Fiorenza

Brad Fiorenza
Source: MTV

Brad Fiorenza has competed in 13 seasons of The Challenge, winning Cutthroat in 2010.

Chris "CT" Tamburello

Chris "CT" Tamburello
Source: MTV

CT Tamburello has competed in 19 seasons of The Challenge, winning five: Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, War of the Worlds 2, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies & Allies.

Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor
Source: MTV

Darrell Taylor has competed in 14 seasons of The Challenge, winning four: The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, and Fresh Meat.

Derrick Kosinski

Derrick Kosinski
Source: MTV

Derrick Kosinski has competed in 13 seasons of The Challenge, winning three: The Inferno 3, The Island, and The Ruins.

Jodi Weatherton

Jodi Weatherton
Source: MTV

Jodi Weatherton has competed in five seasons of The Challenge, winning two: The Gauntlet 2 and The Duel.

Katie Cooley

Katie Cooley
Source: MTV

Katie Cooley has competed in 11 seasons of The Challenge, winning The Inferno in 2004.

Mark Long

Mark Long
Source: MTV

Mark Long has competed in eight seasons of The Challenge, winning two: Real World vs. Road Rules and Battle of the Sexes.

Rachel Robinson

Rachel Robinson
Source: MTV

Rachel Robinson has competed in eight seasons of The Challenge, winning two: The Gauntlet and The Duel II.

Tina Barta

Tina Barta
Source: MTV

Tina Barta has competed in eight seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.

Era 2

Aviv Melmed

Aviv Melmed
Source: MTV

Aviv Melmed has competed in one season of The Challenge, which she won!

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
Source: MTV

Johnny Bananas has competed in 23 seasons of The Challenge, winning seven: The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III, and Total Madness.

Brandon Nelson

Brandon Nelson
Source: MTV

Brandon Nelson has competed in six seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.

Cara Maria Sorbello

Cara Maria Sorbello
Source: MTV

Cara Maria Sorbello has competed in 15 seasons of The Challenge, winning two: Battle of the Bloodlines and Vendettas.

Derek Chavez

Derek Chavez
Source: MTV

Derek Chavez has competed in five seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.

Emily Schromm

Emily Schromm
Source: MTV

Emily Schromm has competed in three seasons of The Challenge, winning Rivals II in 2013.

KellyAnne Judd

KellyAnne Judd
Source: MTV

KellyAnne Judd has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in World Championship.

Laurel Stucky

Laurel Stucky
Source: MTV

Laurel Stucky has competed in eight seasons of The Challenge, winning two: Free Agents and All-Stars 4.

Nehemiah Clark

Nehemiah Clark
Source: MTV

Nehemiah Clark has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, winning The Gauntlet III in 2008.

Ryan Kehoe

Ryan Kehoe
Source: MTV

Ryan Kehoe has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.

Era 3

Amanda Garcia

Amanda Garcia
Source: MTV

Amanda Garcia has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in The Challenge: USA 2.

Averey Tressler

Averey Tressler
Source: MTV

Averey Tressler has competed in three seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.

Cory Wharton

Cory Wharton
Source: MTV

Cory Wharton has competed in 10 seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in The Challenge: USA 2.

Devin Walker-Molaghan

Devin Walker-Molaghan
Source: MTV

Devin Walker-Molaghan has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, winning Ride or Dies in 2023.

Jonna Mannion

Jonna Mannion
Source: MTV

Jonna Mannion has competed in 10 seasons of The Challenge, winning two: All-Stars 2 and All-Stars 3.

Jordan Wiseley

Jordan Wiseley
Source: MTV

Jordan Wiseley has competed in four seasons of The Challenge, winning four: Battle of the Exes II, Dirty 30, War of the World 2, and World Championship.

Leroy Garrett

Leroy Garrett
Source: MTV

Leroy Garrett has competed in 13 seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.

Nia Moore

Nia Moore
Source: MTV

Nia Moore has competed in four seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in World Championship.

Tony Raines

Tony Raines
Source: MTV

Tony Raines has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in All-Stars 4.

Tori Deal

Tori Deal
Source: MTV

Tori Deal has competed in nine seasons of The Challenge, winning Ride or Dies in 2023.

Era 4

Horacio Gutiérrez

Horacio Gutiérrez
Source: MTV

Horacio Gutiérrez has competed in two seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in Battle for a New Champion.

Jenny West

Jenny West
Source: MTV

Jenny West has competed in two seasons of The Challenge, winning Total Madness in 2020.

Josh Martinez

Josh Martinez
Source: MTV

Josh Martinez has competed in six seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in Spies, Lies & Allies.

Kaycee Clark

Kaycee Clark
Source: MTV

Kaycee Clark has competed in five seasons of The Challenge, winning Spies, Lies & Allies in 2021.

Kyland Young

Kyland Young
Source: MTV

Kyland Young has competed in two seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in Battle for a New Champion.

Michele Fitzgerald

Michele Fitzgerald
Source: MTV

Michele Fitzgerald has competed in four seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in Battle for a New Champion.

Nurys Mateo

Nurys Mateo
Source: MTV

Nurys Mateo has competed in two seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in Battle for a New Champion.

Olivia Kaiser

Olivia Kaiser
Source: MTV

Olivia Kaiser has competed in two seasons of The Challenge, with her most recent appearance being in Battle for a New Champion.

Paulie Calafiore

Paulie Calafiore
Source: MTV

Paulie Calafiore has competed in four seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in The Challenge: USA 2.

Theo Campbell

Theo Campbell
Source: MTV

Theo Campbell has competed in three seasons of The Challenge, with his most recent appearance being in World Championship.

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras premieres August 14 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

