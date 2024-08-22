Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Laurel Stucky Admits Filming Conditions "Weren't the Greatest" for 'The Challenge 40' There are rumors about the living conditions where 'The Challenge 40' was filmed. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 22 2024, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: MTV

When producers of MTV's The Challenge got together to figure out what to do for the monumental fortieth season, they basically had no choice but to up the ante with 40 competitors from all of the past seasons of the competition reality show. But how do you house that many players at once, and in Vietnam no less? Apparently, it's not an easy feat, and the living conditions on The Challenge 40 have people talking.

Article continues below advertisement

After rumors began circulating online about out of order bathrooms and the difficulties of living in what is actually a wedding venue in Vietnam, Laurel Stucky from The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras spoke out about what it was like to film. When she appeared on Off the Rails with Morgan Willett, she admitted that the conditions "weren't the greatest." And for some, that's an understatement. For for Laurel, it's what most competitors expect.

Source: MTV

Article continues below advertisement

Laurel Stucky shared details about 'The Challenge 40's living conditions during filming.

On the podcast, Morgan asked Laurel about the reality of the filming conditions, and she admitted that it was tough, but that, in her opinion, she and the other players might have been led to expect something much more fanciful and exciting than the crowded rooms and the two bathrooms to be split among more than two dozen people.

"I think the expectations didn't meet reality," Laurel explained, of what the players saw when they arrived to film. "And they should have set the expectation way lower." She added that none of the competitors should have expected anything that was too high maintenance, given the individual in charge of the competition. "Especially when the person running the show is an ex-Special Forces guy in the military," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

I heard the house for #TheChallenge40 is like a movie/tv set house so it looks really nice, but the conditions were horrible.



2 bathrooms (port o potties), and the cast was eating in their beds due to no kitchen. Food was awful & some cast members are getting special treatment. — GamerVev (@GamerVev) April 23, 2024

Laurel also added on the podcast that, in her eyes, she and the other competitors were made to "suffer" because "the psychological torment" is "the whole point" of The Challenge. Prior to this, fellow Season 40 player Jordan Wiseley shared on Instagram that he and the other players were fed poorly and that some actually lost shape during the experience because of how grueling the competition can be. But apparently, this is the expected conditions of filming such an intense competition series.

Article continues below advertisement

Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim-Murray Productions, which is behind The Challenge, told Variety that sometimes, bringing in bathrooms because of plumbing contraints is necessary, and that producers try to bring in c food to suit everyone's needs. "We have a whole talent team that’s dedicated to getting them aspirin and ice packs and more forks and plates and cups," she said. "We really try to bend over backward to keep our cast happy, and I’m sure that the majority of them would confirm that."atered

This house is amazing, what was the outrage about the living conditions?? lol #TheChallenge40 — 𝒦𝒾𝑒𝓇𝒶 🍩👑🦩🌸 (@crownofgold_) August 8, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

When was 'The Challenge 40' filmed?

According to Reddit, The Challenge 40 finished filming three months before its August 2024 premiere. Though for some players, their time as a competitor ended earlier, depending on how far they got in the competition.