Cynthia Wells Fought With Dr. Now on 'My 600-lb. Life' and Left Early — Where Is She Now?

On each season of TLC's My 600-Lb. Life , cameras follow multiple people who are severely overweight as they try to learn healthier habits and figure out how they can safely lose weight. Those who appear on the show are guided by the Houston-based surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (who usually goes by Dr. Now on the show) who tells them what they need to accomplish and whether or not they qualify for weight loss surgery.

One of these patients was Cynthia Wells, who appeared on Season 5 of the series. She began her journey at 610 pounds, but she soon referred to Dr. Now's weight loss program as "bulls--t." Upon her disagreement with the surgeon, she left the show and vowed to lose weight on her own.

While many take Dr. Now's guidance seriously and follow it as best as they can, there have been some patients on My 600-Lb. Life who haven't been able to see eye-to-eye with the medical professional.

Where is Cynthia from My 600-Lb. Life now? True to her word, Cynthia did continue to lose weight after leaving Dr. Now's guidance in the dust. Read on to find out where Cynthia is now, and what happened with her weight following the show.

Where is Cynthia from 'My 600-Lb. Life' now?

Cynthia has certainly come a long way since she first appeared on My 600-Lb. Life in 2016. During her 2020 appearance on Where Are They Now?, she shared her progress since she got Dr. Now's weight loss operation. She explained that Dr. Now wanted her to continue to lose 20 pounds per month with the surgery, and that she was in the mid 300s when it came to her weight.

The 46-year-old reality star said that she had much more energy, and that she was enjoying going to her kids' extracurricular events more often. Though she wanted to quit the program, Cynthia explained that her kids requested that she continue to try to lose more weight. Her next goal was to lose enough weight to get surgery to remove her excess neck skin.

Dr. Now wanted her to be down to 324 pounds in order for her to get the surgery, but when she was weighed, Cynthia was 376 pounds. "I think it's clear now that you can't do this on your own, and it's time to get psychotherapy," Dr. Now said. Cynthia claimed that she wasn't able to exercise every day because she was focused on her kids. Dr. Now said that wasn't a good excuse.

"Dr. Now, that's not going to help me. You don't understand," Cynthia told him on the show. Eventually, Cynthia decided to go to psychotherapy, because it was the only way that Dr. Now wouldn't give up on her. When she went home, her kids agreed that it was time for her to stay with them, and Cynthia's journey with Dr. Now was put on hold.

Since her Where Are They Now update taped, it appears as if Cynthia is still focused on losing weight. On Cynthia's Facebook page, she's been posting screenshots of her fitness tracker to keep herself accountable. She is still living in Oklahoma City with her kids. Though she's active on Facebook, she tends to post photos of her face. She has not confirmed whether or not she's maintained her weight loss.