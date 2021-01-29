Where Is Dalontai "D-Lo" Davis From 'We Are the Brooklyn Saints' Now?

Unlike the Bulldogs from Navarro College on Cheer or the NFL hopefuls featured on Last Chance U, the We Are the Brooklyn Saints follows a youth football team through a fairly average season in 2019.

While many sports docuseries focus on underdogs or teams with championship streaks, We Are the Brooklyn Saints is different. The show is Netflix's latest take on a team-focused story that also highlights the talents of a few key individuals.

Where is D-Lo from We Are the Brooklyn Saints now?

One of the featured players who is stealing the screen is the team's quarterback, Dalontai Davis. He's better known by his coaches and teammates as D-Lo (his father has spelled it as "Delo" as well).

Season 1 doesn't end with a championship game or with a title, but the heartwarming series is being praised for showcasing what an important role football can play in kids' lives.

As both the captain and the quarterback of the Brooklyn Saints squad, D-Lo had an important leadership role in the Under 9 league. He's also the son of Coach Vick, so football provides him with a strong connection to his dad as well. When the show filmed, D-Lo was 9 years old and he was a fifth grade student.

"I love football because, since I was young, that was the only thing I wanted to do... I used to come to the football field when I was two or three with my dad [to] try to help out, try to play, try to practice with him," D-Lo says in the first episode of the docuseries. When he learns that Carolina Panthers star Curtis Samuel grew up in his neighborhood, D-Lo adds that he is interested in a similar trajectory.

"I want to play football for the rest of my life because that's what I want to do," he explains. Throughout the show, D-Lo thrived under the pressure of leading his team — whether it was to a victory or to a disappointing loss.

However, in the fourth and final episode of We Are the Brooklyn Saints, D-Lo gave up football because he was scared of getting seriously hurt. Though he played through the pain, his finger injury in the championship game in Florida was enough to make him fearful of further issues. Coach Vick wanted his son to continue playing sports for a sense of discipline, and the two were seen playing basketball at the end of the show.

But, when D-Lo got the 9U MVP trophy, some viewers suspected that he would return to the sport after all. According to his dad's Facebook page, D-Lo did play in the 2020 football season, on the 10U team, and he won another MVP trophy.