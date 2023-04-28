Home > Viral News > Influencers Source: Twitter The Cat From the Dabloons Memes Has Passed Away The cat behind the dabloons meme and fictional currency has passed away. Here is everything we know about his tragic and sudden death. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 28 2023, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

It's the end of an era! In April 2023, the TikTok account @dabloons__shopz shared some upsetting news about the dabloons cat, who had become the face of the fictional internet currency of the same name.

"Hey guys ... I have some bad news. The dabloons cat you all know and love passed away today at 2:57 p.m. today. You helped him through the rough times when money was hard," read the copy in the heartbreaking video. It continued: "You had a special place in his heart and I hope you know that." Here's everything we know about the dabloons cat's cause of death

What was the dabloons cat's cause of death?

It is unclear exactly how the dabloons cat died as his owner provided very few details. All we know is that the beloved black cat passed away on April 27, 2023, at 2:57 p.m. According to @dabloons__shopz, the dabloons cat lived from 2021 to 2023. However, it is unclear if 2021 is the year the cat was born or if that was the year when his owner first got him. Regardless, we send our love to his owner. Many users in the comment section of the video did the same.

First Mrs jingles and now the dabloons cat 😭😭 stop taking away these precious babies! pic.twitter.com/zrYQQ8My6u — 🌿 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖆 🌿 (@ladybathoryxx) April 28, 2023

"I'mma cry now," wrote one user, adding "RIP dabloons cat." Another wrote: "I give him all my dabloons to take to the afterlife."

The dabloons cat went viral after this photo of him holding up his toe beans circulated around the internet.

As TikTok creator @britedragon explains in the video below, there was a picture of a black cat with four of his toe beans spread out that began circulating on TikTok in November 2022. The photo's caption read something along the lines of "four dabloons" to represent the cat's four toe beans. Dabloons, which can be thought of as a fictional currency, appear to be a take on doubloons, a form of currency that dates back hundreds of years to the time of the Spanish conquistadors.

As people on TikTok continued to see the same photo of the dabloons cat pop up, they decided to turn it into a game. A game in which they would collect four dabloons each time they saw the photo. Naturally, #dabloontok emerged as more and more creators started collecting the non-existent coins. Users would then use their dabloons to purchase items or trade them with a friend. It became like a video game inside of TikTok.

It will cost 4 dabloons to buy a purple medkit💲 pic.twitter.com/xMCNAShXtT — RyseTerion (@ryseterion) April 25, 2023