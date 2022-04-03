Woman Gets Revenge on "Creep" Who Sat Right Next to Her on Empty Beach in Viral TikTok

Woman Gets Revenge on "Creep" Who Sat Right Next to Her on Empty Beach in Viral TikTokBy Mustafa Gatollari
Apr. 3 2022, Published 9:27 a.m. ET
More than half of American women have reported that they've experienced unwanted advances from men at some point in their lives, and these advances range from annoying, to creepy, to downright scary.
So it's understandable that if you're a woman hanging out alone in a place that's otherwise empty, you're going to be a little on edge.
In fact, having other people around rarely helps to curb unwanted advances for many women. Studies showed that in 2019, many women quit working out in communal health and fitness clubs because repeated flirting attempts left them feeling super uncomfortable.
So it's not difficult to imagine just how skeeved out some women can feel when they're alone in a generally empty location and they feel like they're getting crept on.
This is exactly what happened with TikToker @korynnec who was sleeping on a beach only to wake up to see that a man had placed his towel some 10 feet in front of and was laying down and watching her, she says.
She expressed her frustration in a now-viral clip that's circulating the platform. She recorded herself at the beach along with the individual in question, along with a text overlay that reads: "when an old man parks himself 10 ft in front of ur towel on a completely empty beach while u were napping and u know what needs to be done."
The "what needs to be done" part was the revenge that she concocted for the man in question. At one point during her stay at the beach, it looked like the guy was asleep or at the very least nodding off. As her camera pans around in the clip, other people can be seen walking on the beach, but no one is laying down on a towel for quite some distance.
So the TikToker decides to run full speed towards the water, kicking up sand behind her as she does. The sand then flies into the face of the sleeping man, who appears to be woken up by getting sand-blasted in the kisser.
The recording goes on to show the man looking at her as she goes to the water, then there's a cut of him packing up his towel and then walking away.
There were many commenters who thought it was definitely a strange look for the man to place his towel so close to the TikToker's when he had so much more beach real estate to shack on. There were several others who were freaked out by the fact that she had to wake up to someone watching her.
But there were others who thought that she should've just moved if the man made her uncomfortable, as she doesn't own the beach and that he had "the right" to put his towel there.
Still there were others who thought that given the situation and the fact that he kept watching her, it was definitely a classless move on his part. What do you think? Was the guy being a creeper? Or was this just a case of finding some primo sun real estate? Did he deserve to get sand in his face?