The ladies also opened up a bit about their own dating experiences and preferences. "Being a little person, I think it's harder sometimes to find somebody," Dacey said to the camera. "If you're only looking for little people, I'm afraid you'll run out of options. Like, Carole only really looks for little people, but it doesn't matter to me."

With that said, it doesn't look like Dacey is currently dating anyone at the moment — based on her Instagram posts, at least.