"There You Go, Keeping Rocking" — Dad Buys Daughter New Wardrobe to Replace Mini Dresses

Calling all girl dads! We understand that the thought of your baby girls growing up and becoming women can be frightening. After all, you want to protect your daughter from the danger of all forms — from young folks with bad intentions to attracting the wrong kind of attention. Not to mention, some people believe that they may live to see their karma come to life with their daughter’s dating experiences.

That said, we can all agree that fathers go hard for their daughters and don’t want the girls growing up too soon. So, when one dad on TikTok decides to buy his daughter maxi dresses after being displeased with her current wardrobe, folks are not too surprised. Here’s the full scoop.

A dad on TikTok buys his daughter maxi dresses after being “tired of her mini dresses.”

Pops is not playing with his baby girl! In a July 7, 2023, TikTok post, creator Kaelin Randle @kaelin.randle, shared a video of her dad deciding to buy her maxi dresses after not being pleased with her mini dress options. “He literally bursted into my room and started unpackaging the dresses,” the video caption reads.

As the video begins, you see Kaelin’s dad holding up a black dress with her looking at him in the background. The text on the video reads, “When your dad is tired of your mini dresses and decides to secretly buy you a new wardrobe of maxi dresses.”

As the video continues, Kaelin’s dad is seen placing six dresses from Shein on top of each other in Kaelin’s room. Once he gets to the seventh dress, her dad says, “I don’t know what I was thinking with this one,” as he holds up the dress.

“This one is kind of… I think it looked better online than it does in person,” Kaelin’s father said. “It has a little neckpiece. He then said that Kaelin could hang it up or decide where she wants to put them. “There you go, keep rocking,” Kaelin’s dad said.

As Kaelin yells at him saying, “Dad,” her father continued to take the plastic dress packaging off of her bed. “Hey, I’m not going to complain about it,” Kaelin’s dad said. “I’m going to just buy you some stuff. So I just said, ‘Let me order off of this little site. So yeah, I'm not just going to complain about it. I’m going to do something about it. So, that’s it. Pops out.” Kaelin’s dad then leaves her room as she is shocked by the new dress wardrobe.

TikTok users love the fact that Kaelin’s father is a man of action.

Baby, everyone loves a man that takes immediate action. It’s quite normal for teenagers to go back and forth with their parents about their wardrobe choices.

However, instead of Kaelin’s dad talking with her about her wardrobe, he immediately decided to fix the issue by opening his wallet and purchasing new dresses — cute dresses at that. We have no choice but to stan.

“He's a good man Savannah. A GOOD MAN,” one user joked in the comment section. “No he didn’t go on Shein and buy you new dresses 😂😂😂 love that. Dads take 📝,” another person shared.